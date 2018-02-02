Site logo

2018 entry list confirmed

02/02/2018

With Sergey Sirotkin completing the jigsaw, just two weeks ahead of the first car launch of the year the FIA has confirmed the official entry list.

Along with the official race numbers for Sirotkin (35) and Charles Leclerc (16), a number of teams have modified their names to include their new title partners, Aston Martin Red Bull and Alfa Romeo Sauber being the most notable.

Force India is still listed as Sahara Force India F1 Team, but as previously reported this is likely to change in the coming weeks when the Silverstone based outfit reveals its new car and new name.

No. Driver Team Car
44 Hamilton Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport Mercedes
77 Bottas Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport Mercedes
5 Vettel Scuderia Ferrari Ferrari
7 Raikkonen Scuderia Ferrari Ferrari
3 Ricciardo Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Red Bull-Tag Heuer
33 Verstappen Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Red Bull-Tag Heuer
11 Perez Sahara Force India F1 Team Force India-Mercedes
31 Ocon Sahara Force India F1 Team Force India-Mercedes
18 Stroll Williams Martini Racing Williams-Mercedes
35 Sirotkin Williams Martini Racing Williams-Mercedes
27 Hulkenberg Renault Sport Formula One Team Renault
55 Sainz Renault Sport Formula One Team Renault
10 Gasly Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda Toro Rosso-Honda
28 Hartley Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda Toro Rosso-Honda
8 Grosjean Haas F1 Team Haas-Ferrari
20 Magnussen Haas F1 Team Haas-Ferrari
14 Alonso McLaren F1 Team McLaren-Renault
2 Vandoorne McLaren F1 Team McLaren-Renault
9 Ericsson Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team Sauber-Ferrari
16 Leclerc Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team Sauber-Ferrari

