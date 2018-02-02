2018 entry list confirmed

With Sergey Sirotkin completing the jigsaw, just two weeks ahead of the first car launch of the year the FIA has confirmed the official entry list.

Along with the official race numbers for Sirotkin (35) and Charles Leclerc (16), a number of teams have modified their names to include their new title partners, Aston Martin Red Bull and Alfa Romeo Sauber being the most notable.

Force India is still listed as Sahara Force India F1 Team, but as previously reported this is likely to change in the coming weeks when the Silverstone based outfit reveals its new car and new name.