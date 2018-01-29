Two of the most exciting stories to look forward to this year

It's coming and each day brings us closer. There are a lot of things, I suppose, this could refer to, perhaps nuclear war the way the US and North Korea are going but in this case the 'it' in question is the Formula One season and this season is all set to be an absolute cracker. One that will be exciting, interesting and hopefully provide a number of fun narratives to explore as the season goes on.

Last season was, for quite a large chunk, very exciting, however it turned into a little bit of a damp squib as it lurched towards an ending that was quite dull. Hamilton wrapped up the title early enough that it seemed too comfortable and too easy for it to be really exciting.

While we will be hoping for things to improve this year, it is possible that Hamilton could take a new title but there are likely to be a many twists and turns along the way. It is hard to call thought this season exactly what will happen.

There are likely to be some things that come totally out of left field. One of the best things about F1 is that you can never be quite sure what is going to happen, who is going to trip up, who might overpefrom and who might have a Fernando Alonso style season where they decide halfway through that they need a break. There are through some things which on the eve of the season seem to be likely narratives that will go through the season and provide us with some real joy and fun. Here are two of the most interesting and exciting ones.

Who will Hamilton's main rival be

This week, current champion and big favourite for this years title, Lewis Hamilton discussed his three main rivals on the grid with last year's runner up Sebastian Vettel, two time world champions Fernando Alonso and young hotshot Max Verstappen making the Britain's list. Hamilton perhaps missed out two more with Daniel Ricciardo and Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas both arguably being good bets for challenging Hamilton.

The question is then, who will break out of this pack and put pressure on Lewis, who will step up and challenge him and become the main rival.

What will happen to Robert Kubica

Everyone's favourite driver Robert Kubica is finally back in F1 after a terrible crash had taken him out of the sport for a long time. The Polish driver is only a test driver at the moment for Williams but will be hoping to impress and potentially get his chance during the season. It will be very interesting to see if Kubica can show enough to perhaps step into a seat if Williams are struggling. Everyone will be hoping he does and completes a storied comeback.