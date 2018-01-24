Two worthwhile bets to make ahead of the 2018 season

There are just over two months to go until the 2018 season begins and with it the resumption of a number of fantastic on track battles and stories. The 2017 season was great and, despite Hamilton eventually running away with it, was very dramatic. Everyone will be hoping there can be another battle for the title this year as well as looking forward to seeing some new faces and some old names battling to get back to their best.

Unfortunately, as Formula One fans, we have to wait a long time before the season gets going again with a big gap between the final race of one season and the beginning of the next. Luckily the news doesn't stop and nor does the commentary with plenty of interesting decisions made, new cars being revealed and driver line ups being fixed. There was a great deal of excitement at the news that Robert Kubica might get a seat after a long time out after a devastating crash. As it happens he will only be a reserve driver for Williams but it's a huge step for one of the grid's most loved drivers.

There are some things that seem fairly likely, for example Lewis Hamilton is the clear favourite for another title however there are some things which, while they seem unlikely, could well happen and provide the chance for F1 fans to get great value from the market. So here are two unlikely but not impossible bets that could help you to make a little bit of extra spending money if, and hopefully when, they come off.

Vettel out of the top two

Vettel chased down Hamilton all year last season and arguably is the favourite to pressure the Britain again this season. However, slightly further back were two young drivers in Max Verstappen and Valeri Bottas who look driven and confident and could well usurp the German as the main challenger. Therefore it might make sense to back one of those two to finish ahead of Vettel, or if you are feeling particularly bold, then both.

Fernando Alonso to make the top 8

Alonso has had some real wilderness years, despite being one of the best drivers of his generation he has really struggled and limped home last season after spending time doing the Indy 500. He is unlikely to accept another terrible season and will be pushing hard for a better car and a better finish. Back him to finish the season in the top eight then.