From go-kart to Formula 1 driver, the already remarkable story of Lewis Hamilton is one that is not about to end soon.

Just 23 years ago, the now three time formula 1 world champion was just like any 10-year-old with mere dreams like most punters dream about free slots real money. However, to approach Ron Dennis and tell him about his desire to be on the track someday is a bold step not many kids at his age would have done. Today, Hamilton is not only Britain's best but also has his name in the sands of time as the youngest F1 winner at 23. Off the track, he can be mistaken for a rock star (which might be true) living the life flying around in his private jet and doing his best to be a lady's man. But then, even as one of the best men on the track right now, the Hamilton doesn't only live on all the flash. With this in mind, we've decided to uncover ten interesting facts about Hamilton's life and career.

He was a star even before he started racing in Formula 1

Though Hamilton met Ron Dennis in 1995 to talk about his dream of racing in the Formula 1, however, before then he was already on TV. Interestingly, Hamilton was already holding 3 Blue Peter badges which was testament to his thriving career at a very young age. At 8, the lad won his first British Karting Championship.

He's also into music

Hamilton's passion doesn't only end in quickly navigating corners. Apart from racing, the 33-year-old also enjoys visiting the studio and making his own songs. And he seems to be making progress with it. However, Hamilton insists his music is not really for sharing; it's just something he enjoys doing because it allows him to clear his thoughts.

He has a pretty strong spiritual life

Merely looking at Hamilton, you might not really see anything religious about him, especially as one of the "baddest" racers on the planet. However, being raised in the Catholic Church, Hamilton is one of the few racers in the flash that believes his God-given. Apart from working really hard, he wouldn't have made it so far in his career without prayer and God's blessing. Up till now, Hamilton still wears a cross during his races.

He also a Hollywood star in the making

It all started in 2012 when the F1 star first featured in Disney Pixar's Cars 2. After which Hamilton went on to appear in the "World Grand Prix" as Britain's representative, starring alongside the likes of Michael Caine and Owen Wilson. Hamilton wasn't only seen in the movie acts but was said to have been instrumental in designing his own car for the film. That sounds great-no doubt-but you may still expect more from the best apps by best365.

He's currently out as Britain's best

Hamilton 44 has more than just an impressive history in the Formula 1. The car and its racer may be out as the best to have ever been on the track especially when you count the number of titles and races Hamilton has done so far.

He's also got his own superheroes

Hamilton may be at the peak of his career at the moment, and for many, the 33-year-old is the perfect image of a superstar with no equal. But even at that, there are still people Hamilton are in awe of and Will Smith might just be the best of them. At least we all saw what the F1 star did just to get an audience with the movie icon in Nelson Mandela's 90th birthday party.

He has a favourite restaurant

When it comes to the meals, Shanghai Blues is Hamilton's best hangout. Whenever he's in town, he croons there in a special karaoke room.

He's a lady's man

Despite their slightly turbulent affair, Hamilton's girlfriend still considers her man to be the best thing in her world and she couldn't show it more with her 2014 album. Since 2007, the former Pussycat Doll has been dating the F1 superstar, though not without many breakups.

He keeps to a strict fitness routine

When Hamilton says he has a pretty tough training schedule, he wasn't joking. He doesn't just sit around in the Hamilton 44 and turns the steering wheel. He works out really hard every day. He also wears his helmet during training and while going to bed.

He's the first black Formula 1 superstar

Hamilton is not only the first black driver to get on the Formula one track, but also the first one to become a superstar. In 2008, he passed Timo Glock to finish 5th and went home with his first major championship.