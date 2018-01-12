Top 5 Advantages of Using an Online Bookmaker for Formula 1 Betting

When it comes to the world of fast cars and racing, it doesn't get better than Formula 1. With cars whizzing around the track at breakneck speeds, it's difficult not to feel the rush and develop a keen interest in the sport.

The growing popularity of Formula 1 has resulted in huge betting interest, and the rise of online betting platforms has made it easier than ever to bet on Formula 1 races. These online bookmakers offer convenience and safety of transactions along with attractive bonuses that make betting simple and rewarding. Here we've come up with a list of the top pros of using an online bookie for betting on Formula 1 races.

Convenience and safety

Online bookies give you the option of betting on multiple races in one go, without ever moving out of your home. Unlike conventional modes of betting, you can browse through different Formula 1 races happening anywhere in the world and bet on them without ever moving out of your chair. Online bookmakers provide several secure payment gateways for depositing and withdrawing your cash, which you can choose from while gambling. Here's a concise comparative guide to help you pick a suitable payment gateway when gambling online.

Better odds

A huge advantage of using online bookies over offline betting is that you can get better odds over the latter method. In online betting you have the option of creating accounts with different sports betting websites, giving you the ability to match and compare the lines and odds each time you're betting on a Formula 1 race, and choosing the best option to get the winning outcome.

Bonuses and rewards

A major incentive for choosing an online bookmaker for Formula 1 betting is that there are several offers, rewards and benefits that are given by online bookies to their customers. Users are often given welcome bonuses when they first sign up with an online bookie, and these are usually supplemented with more promotions and rewards as they continue to use the online bookie's services. So the more you bet and win, better are your chances for receiving rewards and bonuses, and who knows, perhaps you'll even get lucky and win big like this man, who won $11.8 million on a $3 dollar bet in Vegas.

Save time and money

We're always trying to save time and money in day-to-day life, so why not try and go for some savings in betting as well? Offline betting will involve moving out of your home, spending money on gas, spending some more on food and drinks, which ultimately leaves a dent on your monthly budget and also takes up time which you could use for working, or relaxing with your friends and family. On the other hand, online betting only requires you to have an internet connection, with no additional expenses, allowing you to place bets while saving time and money. You can check the stats, check the odds, place your bets and sit back and enjoy the race, all without moving from the comfort of your home. What is not to love?

Cashless transactions

With an online bookmaker you never have to worry about taking large wads of cash to your bookmaker to place a bet on a race, which is often risky and incredibly inconvenient. Instead, you have the option of selecting one of the several payment options available that allow you to deposit or withdraw huge sums without any risk or inconvenience.

On the whole, online bookmakers are the way of the future with their fast and efficient services along with attractive bonuses and rewards, making them a perfect choice for Formula 1 betting.