What can we expect from Formula One in 2018?

The F1 2017 season is over and we can all agree that it was quite exciting and entertaining.

Now, the teams and drivers are taking a small break before the new 2018 season. We will have to wait until March before the new season starts, but this doesn't mean that we can't make any predictions based on the information we have. This popular motorsport is always trying to bring innovations and introduce new technology which is why it's popular for so many years.

The F1 2018 season will bring us many changes in terms of rules, drivers and cars. Most experts agree that these changes will make the competition even more exciting. In this article, we will analyze the expected changes and their effects on this sport.

Rule changes

The test days before the official start of the season have lasted for 10 or even more days in the past. In 2018, these test days will last shorter - just eight days. The mid-season F1 test will be moved from Bahrain to Barcelona. In 2017 we have witnessed the introduction of a brand new penalty system which worked fine. However, some of the elements of this system will be enhanced and optimized before the official 2018 season. This is especially true for drivers that want to replace their existing power units. The 5 or 10 place grid penalty will remain, but in case they want to replace a second element they will be listed at the end of the grid. In case there is more than one driver that has used this option, the one that changed their elements first will be placed higher.

Even the race stewards' responsibilities and powers will be changed in 2018. Namely, starting from 2018, they will have the right to penalize drivers for improper starts. They can use this right even in case the automatic detection system is not working. This decision is based on a few incidents that happened last year.

The tires used in Formula One will experience some rule changes too. Teams will get two brand new compounds - superhard and hypersoft. With this change, teams will have 9 different versions of tires as disposal.

As always, the guys from F1 are looking for new ways to improve driver safety. This 2018, drivers will get cockpit protection with exceptional standards. The cockpit will be covered with a bar in the form of a wishbone. In case F1 driver crashes, the bar should be able to remove the debris and protect the driver.

While are talking about driver safety, we should also mention that drivers will have to wear specially designed gloves that provide crucial info to the team in case something goes wrong (crash). With the help of this information, recovery crews and marshals will get a chance to familiarize themselves with the condition of the driver before they get to the scene. This will give them a chance for proper preparation.

Vehicles

The most important change in the F1 vehicles is the reduction in the number of engines allowed. There will be three engines available to F1 drivers this 2018. As a result of that, teams are already looking for ways to design engines that come with an exceptional level of reliability and probably weaker performance. There were many teams in 2017 that had problems with reliability and they are the ones that will have to invest more time and energy on this issue in 2018.

How will these changes affect the F1 2018 season?

Although some people might say that these changes are relatively small and even insignificant, the truth is that they will have a significant impact on the new season. Of course, we can't tell exactly how much, because we will have to wait until March 2018. All the speculations and predictions have an impact on the world of betting too. Many online casinos are changing the odds related to F1 2018 season due to these changes because they believe that some of the changes will be in favor of certain teams and drivers.

The proposed changes in the engines will force the teams to unleash their creativity and even though the performance will be affected, the F1 vehicles will still be powerful and attractive.

The changes related to the drivers' safety are definitely a good thing because their health and lives should always be a top priority for the organizers of this world-renowned competition.

All in all, we can agree that there is a great new F1 season ahead.