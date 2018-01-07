Racing events to bet on in 2018!

The new year is well underway and if you are someone that loves all things car-related, chances are you are already considering the schedule of races for the upcoming 12 months.

Whilst there is nothing quite like the adrenaline and buzz of watching your favourite races, there is a way to inject an extra bit of excitement into things and that is by placing a bet on who you think will win! To help you on your way to betting glory, you can avail yourself of a Ladbrokes bonus code 2018 and bolster your chances of finishing in pole position! So, what are the biggest events of the year and when are they? Let us read on to find out more!

Australian Grand Prix- March 25th

Kicking off on the 25th of March 2018, the Aussie Grand Prix takes place in the city of Melbourne. With speeds over 300kmh, the drivers and their cars will navigate the straights and turns of the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit and it is expected to be one of the best Grand Prix events of the year. A great betting opportunity, and also well worth a watch to help you get an idea of who is performing well, and who is not for the rest of 2018. Paying close attention to this race could put you in good stead for the rest of the year.

Monaco Grand Prix- May 27th

The Monaco race is one of the most famous and prestigious in the world, set amongst the beautiful streets of this Mediterranean city. Known as a race set on a circuit that is "an exceptional location of glamour and prestige", it along with the Indianapolis 500 and the 24 Hours of Le Mans, forms a part of the Triple Crown of Motorsport. It is also considered as one of the most demanding tracks out there due to its tight corners and drastic changes in elevation, making it one of the most exciting races in the world.

Great Britain Grand Prix- July 8th

Held at the Silverstone Circuit in Northampton, it has been running since 1950 and is also one of the most well known and famous racing events in the world. It has been designated as the European Grand Prix no fewer than five times and it is one of the most watched and betted on sporting events in the world.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix- November 25th

At just over a decade old, this is one of the youngest Grand Prix events but that doesn't mean it is any less impressive. It is the last race of the season and always draws a lot of attention both from spectators and bettors, looking for a scoop. One of the only day-night races, the track is lit with floodlights and you can watch this incredible city come to life with light, engines, and the smell of burning rubber!