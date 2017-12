Mallya: Sceptics can eat their words

Ahead of this week's extradition hearing in London, which could see him sent back to India to face prosecution on charges of fraud and money laundering, Force India's Vijay Mallya took time out to attend an awards ceremony in London at which he hit out at those who have been sceptical of his team.

"We set out to achieve third but landed up with fourth for the second year running," he told the audience.

"I had many sceptics who I advise to eat their own words," he continued with a broad grin, "I hope it tastes good.

"I'm very proud that with our limited resources we've been able to punch well above our weight.

“Thanks to Otmar, Andy Green, Tom (McCullogh) and Andy Stevenson. I have a great team of racers, with racing in their blood and who know how to make the most of what we have. We never give up.

"The targets for 2018 will be set high again and we're ready for our competition," he concluded.

Indeed, Mallya has every reason to be proud and hit out at said sceptics, his team having finished ahead of Williams for the second successive season, this time around over 100 points ahead of the multiple world champions.

While the Silverstone-based outfit has led the calls for the shake-up to the prize money distribution that looks set to rock the sport over the coming years, more than any other team it has demonstrated what can be done on a limited budget when the right people are employed and resources are used to their best advantage.