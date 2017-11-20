Are you Tired of Slow Cash Flows?

Ups and downs are common in the business and life as well. Sometimes you see the booms, but then you feel like nothing is going to be good. Most of the times business is considered in crisis when it has the liquid assets like cash at alarmingly low level. Such situation is often observed in the business where recover from accounts receivables is very slow. If it isn't managed carefully, the day won’t be far when the company will find itself failed in continuing the business.

Good Cash Flow Reflects Good Company

Cash flow is the main factor that reflects the financial situation of the company. If the cash flow of the company is not impressive, suppliers and investors find such company risky for investment purpose. Cash flow must be managed carefully by the company so it may keep the trust level of investors and suppliers high. But this cash flow may be affected badly if the company fails in managing its accounts receivables.

If company persistently fails in managing the accounts receivables, then it should consider about assigning this recovery task to some other specialized company. But most of the recovery manager companies deal badly with the clients so it may disturb the reputation of your company. The other idea is to sell your accounts receivables to some factoring company.

What is Factoring Company?

Some of the readers may not be aware of the term factoring company so let me explain a bit about the factoring company. Factoring company or factor is a firm or party who agrees to buy all your account receivables at some discounted rate. It gives you the ready cash and then waits for the recovery from the debtors. Once it receives, it gains some profit due to that discounted rate.

The concept of factoring company is very popular in Europe and the U.S.A. It has become a good business and a good service as well. It is a becoming a helping hand or a saving factor for most of the companies dying due to bad or slow cash flows. It readily fulfills the company’s cash need. With the ready cash, the company can continue its business operations and hence the business continues growing.

Being an entrepreneur, if you ever feel that your company is unable to manage the cash flow because some 60 days or 90 days payment terms, then you must consider about hiring the factoring companies. It’s better to get some lesser cash instead of closing your business at a loss.

Factoring companies or the factors are best at dealing with the debtors and account receivables so it is always a good idea to hand over the task to them if you can wait for 60 or 90 days for the payments to get cleared. But if you have some huge investments in your pocket then why to forgone the profit in the form of discounted rate?