An Ode To Lewis Hamilton: Congratulations On A Fourth World Title

Heading into this weekend's United States Grand Prix, Sebastian Vettel still has an outside chance of snatching the Formula One World Championship from under Lewis Hamilton's nose.

The British driver is 59 points clear at the top of the standings with four race left in the 2017 campaign and a Vettel triumph from here would take an extraordinary collapse from Mercedes. It is now a matter of 'when' rather than 'if' Hamilton will get his hands back on the title.

Turning Point

Was there a turning point in the season? You could argue that Hamilton's British GP win acted as the catalyst for his excellent run. Prior to Silverstone, the Mercedes man had finished seventh, first, fifth and then fourth in four consecutive race events with title rival Vettel claiming more points in three of those weekends.

But victory at his home circuit seemed to spark Hamilton into life and since then, he has been a class above - not even Vettel has managed to slow the British star down. It would take a brave man to back against hot favourite Hamilton now; he is too strong on current form.

Two retirements at Singapore and Japan have helped swing the title race back in favour of Hamilton but if truth be told, the Mercedes man has been in the ascendency for the most part of the second half of the season.

Peaking at right time

Hamilton has won five of the last seven races and he has now won eight events to Vettel's four. The Ferrari driver started quickly but Hamilton has turned on the style in recent months and another championship for Mercedes is now inevitable - and you cannot say that Hamilton doesn't deserve it.

Looking at the last four races on the calendar, it would be foolish to back against Hamilton in the world title battle. Lewis has won five of the last six editions of the US Grand Prix and he could clinch the championship with a win this weekend if Vettel fails to make it to the finishing line.

Should there be a shock result in Austin, Hamilton fans will be confident of success in one of the final three race events. In 2016, the British driver romped home in Mexico, Brazil and Abu Dhabi; there are certainly points up for grabs.

Four world titles will see Hamilton cement his standing as one of the greatest Formula One drivers of all-time. He already holds numerous records in the sport, including one for more victories (61) than any other British driver, another for all-time most pole positions (71) and most wins at different circuits (24).

Level

Hamilton's fourth crown will see him draw level with Ferrari man Vettel and both will have Michael Schumacher's tally of seven titles in sight. For Hamilton, it is about so much more than moving level with Vettel though - a fourth crown will see the 32-year-old stand clear as the most successful British Formula One driver in terms of world titles.

Jackie Stewart is currently tied with Hamilton on three championships but it is only a matter of time before the Mercedes man moves clear. And at 32 years old, he still has plenty of time to chase down Schumacher's record at the summit of Formula One.

So congratulations Lewis, it has been a tough season as per usual but the hard part is over. It is now time for the Mercedes driver to sit back and enjoy himself; his record at the remaining Grand Prix events stands him good stead to win the title sooner rather than later.