Site logo

Belgian GP: Starting Grid

NEWS STORY
27/08/2017

Amended starting grid for the Pirelli Belgian Grand Prix after penalties applied.

Pos Driver Team
1 Hamilton Mercedes
2 Vettel Ferrari
3 Bottas Mercedes
4 Raikkonen Ferrari
5 Verstappen Red Bull
6 Ricciardo Red Bull
7 Hulkenberg Renault
8 Perez Force India
9 Ocon Force India
10 Palmer Renault
11 Alonso McLaren
12 Grosjean Haas
13 Magnussen Haas
14 Sainz Toro Rosso
15 Stroll Williams
16 Massa Williams
17 Ericsson Sauber
18 Wehrlein Sauber
19 Kvyat Toro Rosso
20 Vandoorne McLaren

Vandoorne: 65 place grid penalty for additional power unit elements used and replacement gearbox

Wehrlein: 5 place grid penalty for replacement gearbox

Ericsson: 5 place grid penalty for replacement gearbox

Massa: 5 place grid penalty for failing to slow for yellow flags

Kvyat: 20 place grid penalty for additional power unit elements used

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2017. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  terms  |  privacy & security  |  rss