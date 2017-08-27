Belgian GP: Starting Grid

Amended starting grid for the Pirelli Belgian Grand Prix after penalties applied.

Vandoorne: 65 place grid penalty for additional power unit elements used and replacement gearbox

Wehrlein: 5 place grid penalty for replacement gearbox

Ericsson: 5 place grid penalty for replacement gearbox

Massa: 5 place grid penalty for failing to slow for yellow flags

Kvyat: 20 place grid penalty for additional power unit elements used