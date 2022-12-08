Most Iconic Moments in F1 History

Since its founding in 1946, F1 has been riddled with dramas, jaw-dropping moments, and general thrills.

As the sport has developed, the continuous excitement and controversy has drawn in more and more fans from across the globe who have fallen in love with the sport. As the sport continues to grow, we take a look at what the future might hold for the popularity of the F1, as well as looking back at some of the most iconic moments from the sport's history.

Wave that green flag and let's get straight into it.

The Future

F1 is exponentially gaining traction as one of the fastest-growing sports on the planet. This season saw record streaming figures, and these are expected only to grow as the sport progresses. A huge factor behind the sport's popularity is Netflix's 'Drive to Survive' which follows the teams through the ups and downs of their season. A strong positive correlation arose between its viewership and that of the F1, according to a recent study by ExpressVPN. The show will continue to attract viewers and subsequently stimulate F1 as a sport - a highly positive impact.

That's the future covered; what about the past?

1971 Italian Grand Prix

Recorded as possibly the closest finish in F1 history - comically similar to that in Disney's 'Cars', perhaps - this race was an unforgettable one for F1 fans. With an astounding 0.01s gap between first-place driver Peter Gethin and second-place Ronnie Peterson, a tighter tie has never followed. In fact, the entirety of the top 5 were separated by just 0.61 seconds - amazing!

2007 Japanese Grand Prix

In what was arguably one of the best races of the last two decades, this phenomenal race followed a rain-affected Saturday. As a result, leading drivers qualified in much lower positions than expected and were subsequently forced to race as if their life depended on it. Living up to expectations, the drivers - Kimi Raikkonen in particular - treated fans to a driving spectacle. Managing to secure a last-minute overtake at turn one of the final lap, Raikkonen stormed into first place and claimed the win in an electric display.

2008 Brazilian Grand Prix

In the 2008 title decider, Felipe Massa crossed the line first, confident that he had secured the championship. However, both he and the Ferrari team were unaware of a certain Lewis Hamilton who was rapidly closing in on a struggling Timo Glock. To the heartbreak of the Brazilian fans, Hamilton overtook Glock on the run back up to the finish line, securing the fifth-place finish required to secure the title.

Nikki Lauda's Return

Just six weeks after his near-fatal incident, Lauda gloriously announced his return to F1 despite his sustained injuries and raced an incredible race, finishing in fourth place despite the many disadvantages at hand.

These are just a few of the many times in which the F1 has transcended a car and a racetrack; the emotional stories attached to each one and the resultant emotions elicited in the fans watching on is something that cannot be replicated nor described in justice. All we can do is hope for more incredible moments, and the F1 shows no sign of slowing down.