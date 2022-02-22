How to Appreciate Watching an F1 Race for Beginners

Coming together to watch a sport, live or on TV, is a universally loved tradition.

Sports fans are notorious for their excitement, loyalty, and energy, especially when watching the games. It can be intimidating to become a fan of a sport that's completely new to you because every sport comes with its history and culture.

If you're reading this, you're probably new to the world of Formula 1. From high-performance cars to the history of F1, this sport has a lot to cover to appreciate watching an F1 race. Here are a few ways to ensure you're getting the most out of the sport as a spectator.

Watch Films and Documentaries

Whether you're fresh to the sport or have been a fan for a few years, watching classic films or documentaries is guaranteed to teach you quite a bit about Formula One. One of the most iconic films to watch when becoming an F1 fan is 1. The movie is narrated by Michael Fassbender and details the history of F1 from the 1920s to the eras of Juan Manuel Fangio and Jim Clark and up until the present.

The major lesson about F1 is that its drivers give everything to the sport. After being founded in 1950, death was common for the next two decades. At least 12 drivers, including Austrian Jochen Rindt, died in the 1970s alone. At this point, people viewed death as another aspect of F1.

The movie Next is a docudrama that details the 1970s rivalry between British driver James Hunt and Austrian driver Niki Lauda. This film illustrates the true journey of the drivers when cars were achieving incredible speeds that the tracks were unable to handle.

Watch Past F1 Races

Like any sport, watching past matches will give you a glimpse of what it would be like to watch them live. For Formula One, you can download an app, available for iOS or Android, which has the season calendar available as well as the highlight reels.

The app gives you everything you need to keep up with the season, including the practice and qualifying sessions and races. Because races take place worldwide and in different time zones, the app makes it easy to watch the events live.

Go to a Formula 1 Event

Some may not ever get the opportunity to watch an F1 race live, but that doesn't make them any less of a fan. With the 2022 season coming up, there'll be tons of opportunities to attend a race. Two of the races will take place in Miami and Austin, giving the perfect chance to watch a live race.

If it's your first time and you've only watched past races, you'll probably be very excited but left with a lot of questions. You'll have to prepare yourself for an F1 race.

Know that every F1 venue has different regulations for spectators, such as food and drink or seating. Get to the track at least an hour early, bring your camera, and, most importantly, have fun!