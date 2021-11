Formula 1 Racers Who Love To Play At Online Casinos

For many fans of Formula 1, there are hardly any similarities between racing and gambling.

On one hand, racing demands being on the road and adrenaline-raising skills behind the steering wheel. And, when it comes to gambling, it mostly includes competitiveness in a tranquil and even pensive environment. However, there are many of those who enjoy racing and who are also avid fans of online casino games.

Even though it doesn't seem like that, many Formula 1 racers are casino games enthusiasts, and they are known to visit several online gambling venues frequently. In this article, we'll take a look at the most popular Formula 1 racers who also like to play at online casinos.

Lewis Hamilton

One of the most popular Formula 1 racers of our time is, without any doubt, Lewis Hamilton. Hamilton has been known in the racing circles as a person with a difficult character. However, this didn't stop him from entering Formula 1 history as one of the three people who managed to win the world championship five times. Unlike most racers who prefer a more private lifestyle, away from the public eye, Hamilton has made sure to always be seen at the most spectacular events with high media coverage. Furthermore, in the same way, Hamilton has never hidden his love for gambling. Just like many of his fans who like to visit online casinos Nederland or a similar gambling platform, Hamilton too likes playing online poker whenever he's not near some of his favourite gambling locations like the ones you can find in Las Vegas or Monaco.

Fernando Alonso

Formula 1 fans from around the world who also like to play casino games will always look for casino online udbetaling that offers great bonus promotions and fast withdrawal methods. However, for a successful sportsman like Fernando Alonso, all that an online casino needs to have are various live dealer options for playing poker. Fernando Alonso has been known as one of the greatest racers in Formula 1. But he is also famous for taking part in various poker tournaments where the winner gets to win real money. But being the celebrity that he is, he prefers the privacy that any online casino has to offer.

Giancarlo Fisichella

Another major fan of online poker games is Giancarlo Fisichella. This former Formula 1 driver is known for his participation in various Royal races. However, his passion for gambling and poker led him to support various operators publicly. What is more, he confronted some of the best poker players in the world in several poker tournaments.