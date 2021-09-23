Netflix Drives Formula One Up The Grid

Although it is fair to say that Formula One has a sizable and worldwide fan-base, it is a sport that is always looking to grow its reach across the globe and after teaming up with streaming service Netflix, it seems as if that objective has been achieved.

An achievement that has come courtesy of the "Drive to Survive" documentary and with the curtain being lifted on matters both on the track and off it, it has opened up the sport to a whole new audience of fans.

An audience that may not have necessarily considered themselves fans of motor racing beforehand and with a global pandemic creating a constant need for content, this highly fuelled documentary is one that many would have stumbled across.

The mind-set of giving it a go, is one that would have been in operation as the Netflix search menu recommends such a decision and for those who have stuck with the show over the past three seasons, they have been handsomely rewarded.

Rewarded with a huge amount of entertainment and although it does not show anywhere near a full race worth of footage, the snippets have certainly been enough to whet the appetite of those who have tuned in.

To the point where "Drive to Survive" has now acted as a gateway to the global circus itself and after getting a taste for the racing discipline in documentary form, this new army of fans are now tuning into Grand Prix all over the world.

While for those who picked up the series at the beginning of 2021 and decided that they wanted even more, they have certainly picked a good year to pique their interest, as a titanic title tussle looks set to ensue.

With only a third of the 2021 season left remaining, there are two protagonists in this real-life drama. One of those is the seven-time and defending Driver's Champion Lewis Hamilton and the other is his nearest rival, Jan Verstappen.

Although nearest rival may be something of an understatement, as Verstappen is currently in possession of a five-point lead at the time of writing and looks best placed to finally dethrone Hamilton.

A potential coronation that is certainly gaining a whole deal of interest within betting circles and for those who want to back the 23-year-old Verstappen, an online sportsbook is arguably your best port of call.

Because the Red Bull pilot has seemingly got the number of the man who has led Mercedes to glory on so many different occasions and with the latter having a monopoly on the sport since 2014, it looks as if the status quo could be disrupted.

A status quo that has seen the Stevenage-born Brit, win six of the last seven editions of the Formula One World Championship, with only then teammate Nico Rosberg breaking the chain with his own success in 2016.

Which is why the return of Red Bull to the top step of the podium has been a welcome and huge breath of fresh air in 2021 and arguably what Formula One has been lacking over the past couple of years.

That is not to say that Mercedes have not been worthy winners - if anything far from it. It's just that with familiarity comes contempt and it is the latter which has had some quarters reaching for the off switch on their remote.

Then again, for those who have decided that enough is enough, they have been replaced by those who have found the pinnacle of motorsport via Netflix and there is no doubt that "Drive to Survive" has been one of the sleeper hits on the streaming platform.

Not only that, but word of mouth has also been a key reason for such a slow burn in terms of viewing and with more supporters preaching the gospel of Formula One, that audience will only increase further.

An audience that has already been large enough to warrant the commission of a fourth season and with that season set to focus on the 2021 title battle above, the drama will only intensify from where it left off in season three.

The question is just who will be crowned champion at the end of this current year? Will it be the young pretender with the naivety of youth behind him or will it be the seasoned veteran, who has been there all before.

Will it be the team backed by a well-known energy drink or will it be their rivals who have been a mainstay of motorsport since its very invention. Whichever way it pans out, it will all be captured by those who have access on behalf of Netflix.

Which means at some point next year, it will be played back across a season long narrative and for any newcomers to "Drive to Survive" in 2022, there is every chance that, like many others, they will soon become hooked on the sport of Formula One.