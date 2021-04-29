F1 heads to Portugal for Round 3

While the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve had previously hosted F1 testing, it had never hosted a race. However, in a world that has seen constant change since the beginning of the pandemic last year, this weekend sees the Portuguese circuit host its second Grand Prix in six months.

From the outset, the undulating nature of the track proved popular with fans and drivers alike, and while classics like Montreal fall victim to the continuing uncertainty over the virus, the sport is happy to return to the Algarve again this weekend.

The mixed conditions last year played into Lewis Hamilton's hands, the Briton claiming position and subsequently converting this into his eighth win of the season.

Despite the threat from Max Verstappen and Red Bull this season, it comes as no surprise that Hamilton heads into the weekend as favourite.

According to sportsbettingdime, Lewis Hamilton is predicted to claim another win at this weekend's Heineken Grande Premio De Portugal. His odds to win are listed at 13/10 right now while Max Verstappen is trailing behind with 7/5. Hamilton's teammate, Valtteri Bottas is quoted at 9/1, with Sergio Perez (10/1) and Charles Leclerc (28/1).

Portimao is very much an 'old-school' track, with its elevation changes and unforgiving layout, though the wide track allows for several different lines and also helps overtaking.

It's a varied circuit, with several different types of corner, and a long straight, that provides a good all-round test of a car's abilities, placing both lateral and longitudinal demands on the tyres, with heavy braking.

One of the most demanding turns is Portimao corner: a double apex right-hander that is similar to Acque Minerale at Imola. Furthermore, the majority of the corners are blind, thereby adding to the challenge.

The surface was brand new for the race last year and but surprisingly offered little grip. This year, the asphalt may have matured, hopefully providing more grip.

Last year's race was won with a one-stop medium-hard strategy, giving Hamilton a record-breaking 92nd career win. Tyre wear and degradation was sufficiently low however, to allow Esteban Ocon to complete 53 laps on the medium tyre.

This year's race sees an additional DRS zone between Turns 4 and 5, while the other zone - on the main straight - has been shortened by 120 metres.

While it has rained for much of this week, it is expected to be sunny for much of the weekend, albeit with low cloud, especially on Sunday.

The championship is finely balanced at the moment, with one win apiece for Hamilton and Verstappen, the Briton maintaining a one point advantage courtesy of his fastest lap at Imola.

With Portugal forming a double-header with next weekend's race at Barcelona, by the time F1 leaves the Iberian peninsula we should have a better idea of the pecking order.

Certainly, both the main contenders will be looking for better support from their respective teammates, while McLaren and Ferrari will be keen to pick up the pieces as they continue to battle for supremacy in the midfield.