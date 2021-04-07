Can you bet on Formula 1?

Motor sports are an integral part of the online gambling offer of major bookmakers.

You can bet on everything from NASCAR to Formula 1 and enjoy competitive odds if you don't mind the chances. Picking winners used to be pretty difficult, given the great degree of uncertainty, but things have changed in recent years. Formula 1 fans are largely disappointed that over the last decade, favorites had a crushing edge over the field and rarely allowed victory to evade them.

How to bet on Formula 1?

Just like any other motorsport, Formula 1 is all about the pilot that wins the race. Those who finish on the podium and further down the road are also rewarded with championship points. This means that every placement matters, for both the drivers and the constructors. For punters, the betting opportunities are multiple and go well beyond predicting the name of the winner. To-Win Bets are nevertheless the most popular ones and they represent the focal point of attention for recreational punters.

The advantage of betting on the outright winners of races is that you enjoy superior odds. You can bet a tiny amount and walk away with significantly more, especially when the favorites struggled in the qualifying races. As mentioned above, in recent years things have changed for the worse, with favorites winning by convincing margins. This has led to a dip in the odds offered by bookies on the winning pilot and made it less profitable to simply bet on the winner.

Special betting markets on Formula 1

Betting using trusted websites on highly contested races is the dream of any savvy punters, simply because the odds are higher and hold more value. Underdog betting is particularly risky, but the high odds make the effort worthwhile for many punters. In order to mitigate the risks, yet still enjoy the thrills of backing the underdog, many choose to bet on the podium finish. This enables players to win even if the pilot of choice doesn't win the race and only finishes among the top three.

Some of the most exciting Formula 1 bets are on driver matchups. These allow for a greater deal of flexibility and don't focus necessarily on the best drivers. You can bet on any two contenders and win if you can predict who will finish higher in the next race. All that matters is for your driver to finish above his opponent to reap generous rewards. Even if they finish in the last two places, you will still be paid as long as you make the right prediction.

Formula 1 is also a sport where prop bets are very popular and there are quite a few options for those who seek a different type of entertainment. It is possible to bet on particular drivers to lead the most laps in the race, something that can be done with research and the right knowledge. Punters can turn the heat up a notch and bet on exotic markets, such as the number of cautions and drivers that abandoned the race.