Formula 1 Drivers Championship 2021 Winner Prediction and Odds

The new Formula 1 season gets underway in Bahrain at the end of March, and motor racing fans are looking forward to another fascinating nine months of twists and turns.

In terms of TV viewing figures, F1 is one of the fastest growing sports in the world, and fans also continue to engage in other Formula One-related activities such as Fantasy GP and online wagering. The latter remains extremely popular and with online sportsbooks now offering odds on each and every race on the calendar, there are always plenty of opportunities for F1 fans to get involved. As detailed in BettingTop10's Mr. Play review, online punters now have over 30+ different sports to choose from, however, Formula One has consistently proved to be one of the most popular options, especially throughout the summer months.

Lewis Hamilton has triumphed in six of the last seven years and the Brit is the odds-on favourite to continue his sensational form and secure an eighth title. We take a look at which drivers are likely to dominate the season.

Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton is the 10/27 favourite with Mr.Play to secure a record-breaking eighth title. He is aiming to become the most decorated driver in the sport's history and after signing a one-year contract with Mercedes, he will be determined to make history.

The new W12 car looks extremely impressive and with the rumours persisting that 2021 could be Hamilton's last season in the sport, he is unlikely to go down without a fight.

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen is generally viewed as Hamilton's main threat in 2021 and the former Karting champion managed to secure 11 podium finishes last season. He was victorious in the final race of the curtailed 2020 campaign and barring a number of unfortunate retirements, he rarely finished outside of the top two.

Valtteri Bottas

The Finn starts the season as Hamilton's team-mate for the fifth consecutive season and this could be his last chance to outshine his fellow Mercedes driver. With George Russell seemingly waiting in the wings, this could be Bottas' final hurrah. He had a disappointing season, despite triumphing in the Austrian GP at the beginning of the year. He won just twice throughout the course of the campaign, although he showed a potential return to form in the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi.

Sergio Perez

2020 was a disappointing year for Mexican, Sergio Perez, however, he showed flashes towards the end of the season. He was triumphant in Sakhir and also picked up a podium finish in Turkey in mid-November. He may not be consistent enough to sustain that form across the whole season, however, he could certainly take one or two races throughout the course of the year.

Prediction

It's hard to see past Lewis Hamilton extending his superb run of form in the sport, however, this could be the year that Max Verstappen finally comes of age. He is still relatively young and has a bright future in the sport, and having shown plenty of potential in 2020, he could be worth chancing at 5/1. Hamilton admitted that he took a while to get his fitness back in 2020, and If there is any signs of rustiness this time around, Verstappen could be the man to take advantage.

Max Verstappen – 5/1 with Mr.Play