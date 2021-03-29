3 Essential Pieces of Motorcycle Gear You Must Have Before Riding

When it comes to modes of transport and racing, nothing is more fun than cruising down a road on a motorcycle.

However, motorcycles can be incredibly dangerous, and even if you follow the rules of road safety, accidents can still occur. For this reason, you must get suitable kit so, in the event of a crash, you are least likely to sustain any serious injuries.

So with that in mind, we're going to go through some of the essential motorcycle gear you must have before setting out to ride. This way, you can ensure maximum safety whilst on the roads whilst still having a great time riding.

A Good Motorcycle Helmet

Motorcycle helmets should be top of any motorcyclist's list of essential gear. Whilst some places don't have any laws requiring the use of a helmet, most do, and there are many advantages to choosing to wear one.

In the event of a crash, a helmet provides the padding that can prevent you from sustaining severe brain damage and significantly lowers the chances of death. Also, it encapsulates your entire head. It prevents your face from being scraped along the ground if you are to come off your bike. Without a helmet, you could sustain permanent severe damage to your face if you made contact with the ground at high speed.

A helmet can also help prevent bugs from flying into your face at high speeds. Whilst there are apparent benefits to hygiene (who wants to eat a bug accidentally), it's also a lot safer when you don't have bugs flying into your face. The pain of a bug flying into your face or eyes could cause a crash, so it's far safer to wear a helmet at all times.

A Sturdy Motorcycle Jacket

Not only does a good motorcycle jacket keep you safer on the roads, but it also makes you look a lot cooler. Motorcycle jackets come in various materials, but some of the most popular choices are leather and armoured jackets.

A motorcycle jacket is your first layer of protection against the elements when riding and can help keep you warm and dry. It can also provide a sturdy extra layer between you and the ground if you come off the bike. Whilst they may get quite hot in the summer months, they are always worth wearing. Ultimately it's a trade-off between choosing to sweat a little or potentially bleeding a lot.

Durable Riding Gloves

Another essential piece of gear is your gloves. In the event of a crash, you are most likely to put out your hands to try and protect yourself and break your fall. Because of this, you'll want some protection to make sure they don't get shredded by the road. Without gloves, you can easily break many bones in your hands and maybe even lose some fingers.

Motorcycle gloves also look great and will complement your Motorcycle Jacket very well. Most come with knuckle protectors and protect your hands against the elements ensuring you can properly drive your motorcycle no matter the weather.

Final Thoughts

Ensuring you have the correct motorcycle gear is essential to having a safe and enjoyable ride. It can save your life and minimise the amount of damage done in a possible crash. A good helmet, jacket, and gloves are essential to maintaining your safety. If you wanted to go the extra mile, you could also invest in some rugged motorcycle pants and large motorcycle boots to achieve full-body protection.