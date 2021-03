Top Computer Skills Every Student Should Learn

In a digital world, possessing some computer skills is the top requirement for employment in most companies.

This is not surprising in any way because technology has completely overwhelmed all aspects of human life. Hence, you must develop some computer skills because currently, almost every job that requires physical labor now has a software alternative that produces better results. Also, due to health restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, most companies now demand their workers to work from the comfort of their homes using a laptop or mobile device. Possessing top computer skills is very important for success in work and developing these skills from college will go a long way to boost your technical abilities. Hence, here is a list of top computer skills you should learn as a student before graduating from college.

Typing

Every computer literate must boost having good typing skills because it is the basics for using a computer. No matter the activity you wish to perform using a computer, it cannot be done if you do not know how to type. However, if you are crafting a thesis, writing a cover letter, editing curriculum vitae or edifying a resume, you will do it with ease if you are good at typing. Becoming a fluent typist will help you communicate effectively.

Digital publishing

Technology has enhanced learning in so many ways and digital publishing is one major area that students can leverage the use of technology. Digital publishing involves the use of software like CorelDraw to create graphic designs. However, students that possess this skill can make it big in the outside world because graphic designing is currently in high demand in our society.

Social media

Sadly, in our world today, many students use social media to post irresponsible, vulgar and negative contents that damage their reputation and stature. Most of them do this to gain cheap popularity that may not last for a night. However, the proper use of social media is a relevant skill that can lead to career advancement and progress. When you join social media like LinkedIn, you can enjoy access to lots of professionals in your area of specification that can actually change your life for good. Also, if you can optimize your social media pages, top companies can come for your signature. The ability to present yourself as an individual with high pedigree is one of the reasons you should use social media.

Google Drive

Google Drive allows multiple students to have access to the same document at any point in time. It has completely changed the way we learn because as a student, you can now do group work with maximum efficiency with minimum fuse. Google Drive allows data processing and arrangement of documents in an organized manner and although it is not widely in use yet, mastering the use of Google Drive will go a long to help you.

Microsoft Office

Microsoft office is a combination of Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Access, Excel and other valuable software. However, out of all of them, the most important software that you must learn as a student is Word, PowerPoint and Excel. Microsoft Word is used for word processing and to be honest, it is impossible for you to carry out most of your essay work in class if you are not proficient at the use of Microsoft word. Also, as a college student you are required to make some presentations at some point and understanding and mastering the use of PowerPoint will help you deliver an excellent slide that provides sufficient information and clues on the subject matter you are discussing. Furthermore, when you are dealing with large statistics and you are expected to make calculations, Microsoft Excel is the right software for you. Therefore, mastering the use of all of this software will ease the work for you. Nevertheless, if you find it difficult to use Microsoft Word, essay writing help will deliver writing tasks to you at pocket-friendly rates.

Shortcuts

Knowing the shortcuts for various commands you want to perform on a computer will ease you of lots of stress. Every computer works on a standard set of commands, however knowing the right shortcuts for typing to one for manipulating the computer will do you lots of good.

Professional research

It is very disappointing to say that you did not find a particular bit of information or something related to it online while surfing the net because there is absolutely nothing that cannot be found on the internet, However, to research effectively, be professional at it. Use web extensions to drastically reduce the number of search result pages, Also, tools like Google scholar and Boolean operator will help you research with ease.

Conclusively, possessing a good blend of computer skills is important to every student in the 21st century and in addition to the skills mentioned in this article, photo editing, computer maintenance engineering, and online learning skills are some of the top skills every student should learn.