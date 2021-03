Battle of the Beasts

Mercedes and Aston Martin - Rivals and Rescuers

Any Formula 1 fan, self-proclaimed or otherwise, will know that the big news this last week centered on the shared responsibility between Mercedes and Aston Martin to provide the safety and medical cars for the 2021 racing season. This year marks the first time since 1996 that Mercedes is sharing appearances - with the Aston Martin Vantage on Safety Car duty alongside the Mercedes-AMG GT R, while the DBX is paired up with the C 63 S Estate for Medical responses. And, while the F1 circuit is all the more blessed for the flashes of red and racing green these cars will bring to it, there is quite a bit of competition between the two brands, both on and off the track.

While neither the Vantage nor the AMG GT R are brand new designs, each marque has its own contribution when it comes to what we expect cars of the future to look like. This is most evident with the AMG One and Aston Martin Valkyrie. Both come as close to an actual F1 car as is possible for a road-legal car. The former boasts an engine that won the world championships in 2015, while the latter comes from the mind of designer Adrian Newey, known for his contribution to F1 title-winning cars. Both are hybrid hypercars with the looks to convince you of this fact, but which one is best when it comes right down to sheer bonkers performance?

The Beasts

While not ready for the road just yet, the AMG One was spotted earlier this year after the manufacturer released a teaser video to remind us how enthralling the car looks and sounds. Its turbocharged 1.6-liter V6 engine paired with four independent electric motors is capable of producing in excess of 1,000 horsepower, allowing for a top speed of 217 mph, and a 0-124 mph sprint time of less than six seconds. Inside, there is a pair of seats, two high-resolution ten-inch displays, and an F1-style steering wheel with integrated controllers and LED shift display. It's supposed to have an MSRP of around US $2.7 million, with all 275 units from the initial production cycle allegedly already sold out.

In the other corner, Aston's contender is the radical, 150-units-only Valkyrie. Its looks are even more extreme than the AMG One, with clear inspiration drawn from F1 cars seen in the Venturi tunnels that create an open underfloor for maximum downforce. The full carbon fiber body makes it the lighter of the two, and it has more power to boot. This is courtesy of the 6.5-liter V12 which, with hybrid assistance, develops a combined 1,160 hp. While the manufacturer is secretive about the exact performance figures, it stands to reason that it will manage the benchmark sprint just a little quicker in comparison to its rival. Its price should be proportionately higher, too.

The Beauties

With the input of the design teams from Petronas and Red Bull Racing bringing these two hypercars to life, the showdown is bound to be a breathtaking spectacle. While we're inclined to think the Valkyrie will win in an outright push for off-the-line speed, both cars are mesmerizing in their own ways. As such, we find it rather apt that the two legendary automakers are sharing the limelight on the F1 circuit in more ways than one this season. Although the AMG GT R and the Vantage will be wearing safety gear and acting like the responsible marshals they need to be on track, neither car leaves us unimpressed.

A 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 sits under the hood of the AMG GT R and is good for 577 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. While there is aggressive performance to spare, a test drive of the roadster will soon show it feels a little harsh on normal city streets. Still, it has a seven-speed automatic transmission and relatively competitive fuel economy stats that make it a good option for F1 fans who want something in their garage to remind them of their favorite motorsport.

The Vantage shares an engine with the Mercedes GT, and although the GT R makes more horsepower by quite a margin, the Vantage is also able to hit 60 mph in the mid-three second range. Much like its German counterpart, it's all business in the cabin, too; cargo space is unimportant in this segment, but there is enough comfort and luxury to keep you happy. Available in coupe and roadster configurations, the Vantage makes for a beautiful addition to your collection, if you have around $155k to spare - a good ten grand cheaper than the GT R.

Whether behind the scenes or vying for the spotlight, the Mercedes and Aston Martin battle around the F1 track is going to be glorious to watch this season - and, dare we say it, the shared responsibility for safety will be a sweet and satisfying addition to the sport itself.