Race to Win Slot Game vs Wacky Race Slot

Online slot games come in a wide range. If you love racing in the real world, there are slot games that emulate that.

You can choose the traditional Wacky Races slot or the Race to Win slot game. Each is unique in specific ways that you should know about. When comparing these two, there are a few factors to consider, including what they are and their main features. By the end of this article, you will easily decide which of these two slots you need to play first.

What Is the Race to Win Slot Game?

This is a captivating 3-reel slot machine. Depending on the Merkur Gaming software, the Race to Win provides many different methods of reaching the finishing line. However, it is a bit different from other video slots of the same calibre because the Race to Win slot lacks free spins, wild symbols, and scatters. It is an interesting game, all the same. It brings to you a high-quality street racing theme that you would not expect to find in 3-reel online slot games.

Race to Win offers anything you can expect from the world of fast cars and fierce street racing. The three reels appear on a nighttime city street that is bordered by large skyscrapers. The tire treads-like reels are made to spin to the sound of effervescent music and noisy engines. There are symbols on the reels that depict things like helmets, racing seats, and fresh tires. There is a red Dodge Viper racing auto and a mean green motorbike machine; both have white racing stripes. On top, there is a symbol representing the blond bombshell character.

Features of Race to Win Slot Game

Among the most delectable features of this online video game are:

• The 600-credit jackpot. Most people decide to play for real cash dreams to hit this massive jackpot and unleash amazing prizes.

• 27 paylines. The game provides 27 pay lines, giving the player several techniques to come near the jackpot prize.

• Mystery Win. Although the wild symbols, scatters, and free spins are absent, the game offers an exciting feature. It is the Mystery Win feature. It is the only bonus feature in this game. To activate the Mystery Win feature, you need to gather two to three chequered flag icons. In this bonus feature, the range of wins offered is not specified. Once you win, you will be awarded a random prize based on your total bet amount.

• Two gamble features. Another simple way to increase your wins is to use one of the two gamble games: a prize ladder game and a 50/50 guess the card gamble game. Each can give you 140 extra credits.

Race to Win Slot Bonuses and Prizes

Whenever you get three matching symbols on each of the three reels in any position, you get paid. Compared to other similar slots on the market, the 27 paylines that the Race to Win slot game offers are better off. You have these stake choices: 0.05, 0.10, 0.50, 1.00, 2.50, 5.00 and 10.00 credits. Once you choose your bet, touch ignition and see the reels spin to give you a win. This game also gives the player the option to set the reels on an auto-drive for 100 continuous spins.

When three matchings of 10-card symbols appear across a reel, you can begin winning in this game. The total bet multiplier starts at 2x. Hence, three K's or A's can pay wins of 4x the total bet value while 3 J's or Q's can pay wins of 3x the total bet value. There are other winning combinations to unleash as you continue to spin. As there are 27 ways to create a prize-winning combination with each spin, the Race to Win slot game can be very rewarding. Without complicated bonus features to figure out and activate, you can fairly draw near the jackpot prize. You only need to spin and win.

What Is the Wacky Races Slot?

Based on the classic TV series from the 1960s, Wacky Races is an online slot game that is devoted to various adventures of Dick Dastardly. It also features Dick's dog, Muttley, Penelope Pitstop, and different other exciting characters. Developed by Bally, a casino games producer who has worked since 1968, Wacky Races is a mobile-compatible game. Bally is a huge name in the gambling industry. Thanks to Bally, the first 17 Wacky Races game episodes began showing on US TV in 1968.

Back then, there was no internet, and therefore, they made slots for land-based casinos. With the advent of the internet, most classic race slot games have been brought online. The Wacky Races is one of the newest online slot games from Bally's company. It sets its five reels in the dashboard of a vehicle, increasing the viewer's visibility down the road, where Dick Dastardly and his race auto are.

What Features Does the Wacky Races Game Have?

This is a 5-reel, 4-row slot game. It offers up to 40 paylines and ten bonus games. The Wacky Races also includes:

• Ten bonus games with stacked wilds and free spins. After every spin, a player has the odds of having 3 to 11 extra wilds added to the reels.

• The Racing Bonus feature is also available, and it will activate as long as the Wacky Races symbol or the Wacky Races Wild emerge in any three or more places at the same time.

• The Wacky Races symbol is a multi-level feature that enables you to get paid an instant prize. Then, 5 of the cars will appear before you and begin to race. The car that wins will determine which bonus feature will be awarded.

The Wacky Races Bonus Rounds

There are 10 Creepy Coupe free spins with wild reels or random wilds coming up in every spin. If you get Gruesome Twosome, they will turn to extra wild symbols. If these appear on reel 1, reel 2, or reel five simultaneously, you get ten more Creepy Coupe spins. If Penelope Pitstop wins the Racing Bonus, you will activate 12 free spins, and if a heart symbol appears, it will be collected. For the rest of the round, between 1 and 4 reels will become wild. The ten items that the Muttley Wacky Scrapyard feature can pick are designed to award real cash prizes.

They can also award multipliers to the next game level, where more items will be available for picking. There will also be an opportunity to disclose a bomb, which will end the bonus round; the Scrapyard feature gives 1,000x the line bet to win. With an active Better Bonuses wager, you can receive spare lives, and the ones that will be unused can be gifted with a 500x a line bet. There is also the wheel of fortune that spins up Mini, Minor, Major, or Mega jackpot wins when you come across Professor Pat Pending.

Finally, Peter Perfect will give you a feature that will allow you to click on any of the five trophies and claim a win of 220x to 2,000x the line bet. To perfect this game before playing the real cash one, search for EGT free slots online.

Your Wacky Races Betting Options

When you decide to play Wacky Races video slots for real money, you will have up to 40 pay lines. However, the limit stands at 0.01 per line, which is considered low. As the game offers several features, you can still play the game for profit. See, you will get 0.10 for a minimum stake of 0.50 per spin, and you can increase it to up to 50 per spin.

With the Better Bonus option, you can raise your stakes by 50 percent as you add extra wilds and other features. Although you can go somewhere with just the extra wild and wild reels, the best way to win is to use the special bonus rounds like the Scrapyard and Creepy Coupe.

Should You Play Race to Win Slot or Wacky Races Slot?

Both games have something unique to offer. However, the Wacky Races offers more pay-lines than the Race to Win slot game. If you like more challenging video slot games with a few bonus features to activate, you should play the Wacky Races slots. On the other hand, if you dislike figuring out complicated bonus features and wants to spin and win, choose the Race to Win slot machine. Some advanced online casino players like more challenging slots with up to 5 reels. If this is you, the best choice is Wacky Races. The Race to Win offers a 600 credit jackpot, while the Wacky Races offers more extensive value betting lines.

It is up to you to decide on the best game to play first as you have all the knowledge you need.