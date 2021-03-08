Hamilton To Win An Eighth World Title?

Lewis Hamilton has already broken most of Michael Schumacher's Formula 1 records, but for the most prestigious of them, the two men are tied: seven world titles each.

Within a dominating Mercedes team, and in a context of a global pandemic, Hamilton has all the cards in hand to be crowned an eighth time in 2021. Notice to all bookmakers who have already established their forecasts.

Turkish Grand Prix: Hamilton Tied Schumacher's World Record of Seven Titles

Remember, the Briton Lewis Hamilton won the Turkish Formula 1 Grand Prix on November 15 to finally equal the record of seven world titles of the German Michael Schumacher. Sixth on the grid on a circuit that had caused difficulties for his team during this competition, finishing the race on worn tires, Hamilton had driven brilliantly. He was at the time accompanied on the podium by the Mexican Sergio Pérez and the German Sebastian Vettel. After 2008 with McLaren and 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019 with Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, 35, was therefore assured of a 7th world title by equalling a new record for legend Schumacher, after having beaten that of victories (94 against 91), podiums (163 against 155) and pole positions (97 against 68). But, at the end of October 2020, Lewis Hamilton had already broken Michael Schumacher's record for success in number of titles, when he won the Portuguese Grand Prix on October 25, his 92nd. For Mercedes, it was the 7th driver's title in a row since 2014, enough to further consolidate Mercedes in its position as the most awarded team in F1 history over a given period. Better than Ferrari in the Schumacher years (five drivers 'titles and six constructors' titles between 1999 and 2004)!

Hamilton's Future: An Eighth World Title and Retirement?

The last contractual discussions between Mercedes and its driver dragged on, so much so that Hamilton only signed his 2021 contract last February, and this agreement covers only one season. Could it be that the Mercedes driver decides to leave Formula 1 in case of coronation this year or to stay if the title escapes him? The interested party affirms that this will not be taken into account in his choice. "I made a really important decision: I don't want this to be the deciding factor," said Hamilton. "I started racing because I loved it and I think it should always be at the heart of what I do. If I didn't like racing and just wanted accolades and world titles, I think I would risk getting lost. Of course, the title is the ultimate dream, but I don't think that will necessarily be the deciding factor as to whether I continue or not. Rather than when I put this helmet on, I still have that smile when I leave the garage. It's a matter of fun." The bookmakers are divided. Some announce Lewis Hamilton the big winner and eighth world title holder, while others imagine early retirement. Although less publicized than other sports disciplines, Formula 1 remains a popular discipline with sports bettors who are more and more likely to bet on this motorsport, especially in Ireland. But, given the number of participants at the start of a race, betting on Formula 1 is a bit trickier than average. Many platforms like Winamax, Betiton TM or Zebet offer betting on F1 and provide valuable advice to establish the right prognosis!

Hamilton: New Priorities and a Quest for Social Justice

One thing is certain: the quest for social justice has taken a predominant place in Hamilton's life, as evidenced by the common foundation he has just created with Mercedes. This does not mean, however, that he's less interested in Formula 1: "I continue to love what I do. I remain very dedicated to this sport." says Hamilton. Team principal Toto Wolff also confirmed that Hamilton still enjoys entering the competition as much as ever but remains very passionate about his initiatives against racism and inequality. Times are changing and new priorities have emerged in the way we all live, including F1 drivers. With this huge change in regulations in 2022 to be expected, we also imagine that this sport will be reshaped in the coming years. And if Hamilton decides to leave, between George Russell, possibly Max Verstappen and other drivers, Mercedes will be spoiled for choice to replace him!