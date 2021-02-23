5 reasons every F1 fan should be excited ahead of the new season

Last season was all about Lewis, Lewis, and Lewis. Every tournament, every grid, and every race had Lewis' name written all over them.

But a new season is upon us, and we can't help but wonder what it's going to be like.

Will Hamilton continue where he stopped? Will we have new champions this time around? Will Ferrari, Red Bull, Renault, and the likes give Mercedes a better run for their money?

For now, nobody knows. But some interesting updates have been rolling in that will surely excite any connected with F1.

Love your F1? Here are reasons to be excited ahead of the new season

1. The return of a Schumacher

If you've missed the sight of Schumacher blowing other motor racers away, I'm happy to inform you that the 2021 season has something similar in store.

Oh, don't go thinking you will see the legendary Michael Schumacher on race tracks. The old man's retired for good.

I'm talking about his son Mick.

Mick will be gracing our beautiful game under the flagship of Haas.

I know some folks might be thinking the introduction of Mick is all about PR. And that the young German is only tapping into the works of his old man. But that's a far cry from the truth.

Mick has made a name for himself in junior Formula. He won the 2018 European F3 title. Then he followed that up with a ruthlessly consistent 2020 F2 campaign,

where he conquered the F1 feeder series, succeeding the likes of Charles Leclerc and George Russell.

As you can see, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

2. Fernando Alonso is back

While a younger Schumacher is coming in to step in the shoes of his father, one of his father's old nemeses is returning to compete again, too.

Although the return of Fernando Alonso is no news, seeing as he dramatically headed the timesheets in the Abu Dhabi Young Driver Test in December, there's a growing feeling amongst the F1 community that the Spaniard is back with a bang.

He's signed up to replace Daniel Ricciardo at the Renault team (rebranded Alpine this year), with whom he won his two world titles in 2005 and 2006.

3. Hamilton will come back better motivated

If you think Lewis Hamilton was a bomb last season with all the records he broke and the victories he claimed, then expect him to be even more ferocious this season.

Amongst the records Lewis broke last season were Michael Schumacher's tally of 91 victories (Hamilton stands on 95 ahead of the 2021 season start) and the German's record for the highest number of victories for a single manufacturer (Hamilton now has 74 with Mercedes).

But all of that pales in comparison with what Lewis will be aiming for in the 2021 season. While he finished 2020 matching Schumacher's record of seven championship wins, Lewis will be gunning for an eight win in 2021, which would place him on top of the tree.

Not to sound prophetic, but you can bet your last dollar that Lewis will go all out to achieve that.

4. Ferrari will give the rest a run for their money

To say that 2020 was an underwhelming campaign for Ferrari would be an understatement. But the Prancing Horse won't stay on the ground for long.

In fact, they're expected to be back with a bang in 2021, giving fans a lot to be hopeful for.

For what it's worth, it will be interesting watching Ferrari join Red Bull in the hunt to bring down Mercedes.

From a driver line-up point of view, 2021 is already looking promising for Ferrari, seeing as they've already decided to bring in Carlos Sainz - a driver who has blossomed in the previous two seasons spent with McLaren - to join Charles Leclerc.

In addition to that, the Prancing Horse has also opted to rip up their power unit and start again, with the new unit expected to propel Sainz and Leclerc back to the front of the pack.

5. A new looking F2 and F3

For motor racing fans, watching F1 tournaments is never enough. We also love to watch the lower divisions too.

Luckily for us all, times are changing, and the roads to Formula 1 are taking new turns.

Exciting new formats are coming to Formula 2 and Formula 3, which will separate the two championships so that they no longer hold on the same race weekends.

Like that isn't enough, fans will also be blessed with an increase in the number of races that happen per round, with F2 and F3 bumping from two races to three per round.

Final Thoughts

It's exciting times to be an F1 lover. 2021 promises to be full of excitements, cliffhangers, and fierce racing competitions. We hope it doesn't disappoint.