Leclerc back at work for Ferrari

Two weeks after testing positive for COVID, Charles Leclerc was back at the wheel for Ferrari as the Maranello outfit continues its test at Maranello.

At 9.30 on the dot, Leclerc drove out of the pits for an installation lap in the 2018 SF71H, thus getting the Scuderia season properly underway.

The Monegasque was back at the wheel 44 days on from the final Grand Prix of 2020, and was soon able to get down to work again with the team, reacquainting himself with procedures and completing over 100 laps.

On the programme were practice starts and work aimed at the new season and pre-season testing.

On hand to observe everything was Leclerc's new teammate, Carlos Sainz who will take over at the wheel tomorrow.

It will be the Spaniard’s very first time at the wheel of a Ferrari as his programme continues on to Thursday morning.

On Thursday afternoon, it will be the turn of Mick Schumacher, who will also drive on Friday morning, after which test driver Callum Ilott will take over for the afternoon.

"Getting back in the car today was great, in fact it was brilliant!" said Leclerc. "Seeing my mechanics again, putting the race suit on, doing my warm-up routine, putting on my helmet and finally jumping in the car and pressing the starter button... the sound of a Ferrari engine is always magic.

"The day was simply perfect and we got through all the work we had planned to do. I really enjoyed myself! Now I hand over to Carlos and I wish him the best of luck for tomorrow."

