Who is George Russell? The Promising Young Talent with Huge Shoes to Fill

It may only be for one race, but the significance of filling in for Lewis Hamilton will not be lost on George Russell.

The F1 world champion will miss the Sakhir Grand Prix, and that left Mercedes with rather sizable shoes to fill in their lead car. They had a few options available to them, including Stoffel Vandoorne - the designated reserve driver at the manufacturer - and Nico Hulkenberg, who is currently without a drive but who has performed well in Mercedes powered cars in the past.

In the end, Toto Wolff has opted for the rather surprising option of Russell, who is expected one day to make the step up in grade, but who is yet to really pull up any trees in Formula One. The 22-year-old will take the hotseat on a loan basis, with Jack Aitken filling in for Russell at Williams.

Even though the Bahrain race will represent a landmark moment for the former F2 champion, Russell is certainly keeping his feet on the ground. "I see this as a great chance to learn from the best outfit on the grid right now and to come back as an improved driver, with even more energy and experience to help push Williams further up the grid," he said with a certain maturity beyond his years.

What is really interesting is trying to predict just how well he will perform. Here we have the best car in the game being handled by a young man who has never competed at the business end of a Grand Prix - how well will Russell fare? The bookmakers are keeping their cards close to their chest, and they are making the 22-year-old nothing more than a warm outside chance in their odds. If you want to learn more about Formula One betting, this F1 guide shares everything you need to know including the different markets and the sportsbooks you should be using for the most generous prices.

You wonder how many will be having a flutter on Russell to hit the ground running at Mercedes in Sakhir, and whether an impressive showing will lead to a full-time role with the firm when Hamilton eventually moves on.

A History of Success

One thing that is for sure is that George Russell has the pedigree you would expect from an up-and-coming F1 champion. He has taken the well-trodden path of G3 and F2 into Formula One, winning the championship of each of those respective organisations.

Like Hamilton, Russell also has a background in karting, and also won a race in Formula Renault as a guest driver in Seville.

It was in the FIA Formula 2 Championship where the man from Kings Lynn really came to prominence however, landing the 2018 title after a seesaw season-long battle with fellow upstart Lando Norris. You wonder if that duo will have more duels at the front of the F1 grid in years to come...

For now, though, Russell will be solely focused on the present. His career has taken an eerily similar path to Hamilton's up until now, and he would love nothing more than to emulate even a tiny fraction of his hero's accomplishments.