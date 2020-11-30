Why you should consider casinos when the F1 is cancelled

The 2020 Formula One World Championships have been plagued with adversity throughout the year due the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some races have had to been canceled in a few countries such as Singapore, Azerbaijan and Japan, while countries were considered to be added for the first time such as Vietnam, which was to be the venue for the third race. Unfortunately, Vietnam had to cancel their first F1 Grand Prix due to COVID-19 concerns. The F1 World Championship is planned to end in Abu Dhabi on the 13th of December. All of this comes as a concern to the gambling industry as sports betting currently accounts for around $314 billion of the global gambling revenue. The uncertainty about whether the races will be canceled or not makes it very difficult for bets to be placed, which will no doubt have an effect on the industry. To add to the uncertainty, if F1 isn't able to get 16 races to take place, then the event won't be televised as contractual requirements won't be met. The current situation raises many questions as to where betters will go to enjoy their pastime, and it seems like the answer may be online casinos.

Why F1 Bettors Should Consider Moving To Online Casinos

At first glance it may seem like online casinos could be the furthest activity away from sports betting, however what is sports betting if not gambling? Since sports betting is gambling, whether it be F1 or football, online casinos would be able to provide the same thrill which makes it the perfect alternative. The excitement of watching a football player run towards the goalie from a team a bet was placed on, is practically the same as watching a reel spin with the promise of winning money. There are other benefits to using online casinos aside from the thrill that it provides. Since they are online, they're available at all hours of the day or night, perfect for someone who has time off in the morning or who works long, boring hours in the middle of the night. Another is that the money that would have been used to bet on the single outcome of a sports match can be used to place low wages and play at a slow pace for an extended period of time. A final benefit are the welcome bonuses that almost every online casino provides upon registering, such as free spins or free money to play with. If you want to find the best free spin offers you can check out the reviews on this site.

Game modes sports bettors should consider on online casinos

When hearing the word casino, most people would think of flashing lights and sounds, music, throngs of people and a loud environment with the typical cherries, grapes and Liberty Bell symbols splattered across the machines. This is no longer the case with online casinos. There are many table games available such as poker, blackjack and baccarat, including live versions of each in HD quality, so players will feel completely immersed in the experience. Slot machines use high quality animations and are developed by the best online casino software developers in the business, with many themes available for any kind of player. For those who would still like the exact same thrill of sports betting, this is still possible when participating in virtual sports betting. There are many virtual sports to bet on such as football, horse racing, motorsport and many more. Most matches and races are based on real life events using real players, which means the software uses the skills of players involved to simulate how the match or race progresses. This means that it is not random and is essentially the same as betting on real life sports.

It may be some time before sporting events return to normal and sports betting resumes uninterrupted, so it may be a good idea for bettors to try out online casinos, especially if another F1 race is cancelled. Online casinos could be a great alternative to sports betting, as sports betting is gambling, and that is what online casinos were designed for. Welcome bonuses make it easy to try out different games as free spins or money is given upon registration, which is also the perfect opportunity to learn how different games work. From the many game types available such as poker and blackjack, to slots and even virtual sports, there's definitely something for everyone.