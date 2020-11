Best Racing Games to Play on PC, Console, and Mobile in the F1 Offseason

With the 2020 Formula One season in the books, making history in the process, it's a return to a long offseason without the superstars of the world's premier racing competition.

To appease race fans in the space between Abu Dhabi 2020 and 21 March 2021, when teams meet in Melbourne, we've rifled through all of the racing games available for console, mobile, and computer owners.

So here, you can find the best picks of the bunch to get you through the weekends when the F1 isn't on to deliver the thrills.

High-speed racing on the PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox

Video gaming has always been a hotspot for top-class motorsport and racing games. Offering an accessible controller set-up and plenty of power within modern consoles, many race fans will look to their PlayStation, Nintendo, or Xbox to get behind the wheel.

As console owners know well, each year brings a new wave of sports games, with EA Sports having the monopoly over the scene. Formula One, however, is licensed out to Southam-based Codemasters, who have made the official F1 video game since 2009. The latest edition is F1 2020, which launched in July this year. With a team creation mode, a career mode, and even split-screen racing, it has everything that you could want.

If your favoured F1 team hasn't had a great campaign and you'd prefer to put the sport to one side for a few months, there are plenty of other console racing titles. One of the classics, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit, was recently remastered, but if you want the latest and greatest in gaming innovation, turn to Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit.

The latest in the long line of Nintendo releases which push the boundaries of the entertainment medium, Mario Kart Live is played through the Switch console but uses a physical kart with a built-in camera. By using the kart, big screen, and the provided checkpoint gates, you can turn any room in your house into a Mario Kart track, even racing against a friend in the same room if you have two kits.

Convenient racing on Android and iOS devices

The most in-depth and graphically-stunning racing games require the latest in gaming hardware to run, but that's not to say that there isn't fun to be had through convenient mobile gaming. Offering spurts of racing action whenever you want to play, often with simple controls, mobile racing games can be great if you're playing the best ones.

Along with creating the official console game, Codemasters have also released a fully-licensed mobile version, called F1 Mobile Racing. Available for Apple and Android phone owners, the 2018 app has been consistently updated with each new season. It's surprisingly extensive for a mobile title, giving you the tools to compete as any of the real Formula One teams or to create your own to take on the hierarchy.

To enjoy some of the most popular mobile racing games, you don't always have to install a dedicated app. At the phone casino, which can be accessed via any smartphone browser, Monster Wheels, Midnight Racer, and Nascash consistently rank among the most popular slots on the platform. Offering fast-paced action on the burning wheels, the thrills of the race are captured in each game's features, animations, and sound effects.

Burning rubber on the ultimate platform

PC gamers will invariably hail computers as being the best way to play any game. As you can install new hardware to make your PC run to the best possible specs, and have a much larger range of controls, computer gaming does offer the full experience at the highest end. While many PC games are also available on consoles, they're at their best on PC.

Perhaps the finest example of this is Forza Horizon 4. A Microsoft exclusive, as well as it runs on Xbox consoles, the stunning setting of a Britain-based map deserves top-of-the-line hardware to be fully appreciated. The game, which was developed by Playground Games, give you free-roam around an idyllic setting of a combination of northern England and Scotland, as well as enter you into a massive range of classed and themed race meets.

If it's more of a hands-off approach that you'd prefer, seeing what it takes to run a team, Motorsport Manager continues to be a top pick through the Steam PC launcher. Launched in 2016, the game remains popular to this day, offering the ultimate management game for motorsport fans. It has everything that you could possibly want in an in-depth PC game, which is why it continues to get ‘Very Positive' reviews to top-up its 91 per cent positive rating to date.

Whether you need some laidback fun, want to sit behind the wheel, or fancy taking a team to the top, there's bound to be a game on your preferred platform.