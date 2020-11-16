What To Look For In A Bowling Ball?

If you're new to bowling, one of the most terrifying experiences can be figuring out whether to buy a ball of any kind.

There are countless bowling balls on the market, but if you are looking for a ball with ultimate hook potential, there are several factors you need to consider before making the ultimate purchase decision. It may seem easy at first to opt for a bowling ball and only want the best.

Bowling balls consist mainly of three main components: ball shape, ball size, and ball weight.

Choosing a bowling ball can be a complicated and confusing process for someone who bought their first ball at a local bowling alley. When you buy a new bowling ball, one of the most important decisions you have to make is the weight of your bowling balls. It is easy to buy a ball that is too heavy when you know that other bowlers throw such heavy balls comfortably. A bowling ball weight manual makes the decision much easier.

To help you make the right decision, we have compiled a guide on how to choose a bowling ball for you. Determining the weight of the bowling ball you should use is as important as finding a bowling ball that is closer to ten percent of your body weight than it might be possible to achieve. Our bowling ball weight guide helps you to eliminate all guesses by informing you about everything you can do to choose the right weight of the bowling ball.

The rule of thumb is that for every 10 pounds of body weight you get one pound on the ball. Weight is a crucial part of that if you want to learn to choose a bowling ball. If you are mindful of your own physical well-being and honest with yourself, you will be able to find the right bowling balls and weights for yourself.

This means that if you are over 120 pounds, you should not get a ball that is more than 13 pounds on your body weight or less than 12 pounds on your height and weight.

However, this rule is not foolproof and does not take into account factors that might prevent someone weighing a certain amount from throwing the ball appropriately.

While there are certainly some options that are a little easier, the majority of bowling balls you find are under six pounds. A six-pound bowling ball usually means it is banned for young children and those with severe physical disabilities, which prohibit them from throwing the ball harder. Light balls may be suitable for certain occasions, but you should only look for a ball that has the right weight for you.

The heaviest bowling balls allowed on most bowling alleys and in most leagues are under 16 pounds, which is allowed by the US National Bowling League (NBL) and the International Bowling Association (IBA).

This gives bowlers a wide range of options to choose from for their bowling ball, which makes it much easier to make an educated purchase if you have no idea what to do with it.

Many factors play a role in the selection of a bowling ball, and using the wrong one will not only lower the score. You can pick the first one you see, even if you're shooting for victory, but what about the others?