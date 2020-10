Sports: Racers Who Use CBD in 2020

If there's anyone who knows how to deal with the effects of pain and injury, it's athletes.

After all, in many cases, athletes not only have to deal with pain and injuries in whatever form they have them, but they frequently have to perform despite being injured. That takes not only guts but, usually, some kind of help.

Dealing with pain and injury is almost a matter of routine for athletes who often push themselves through tremendous endurance and stress to attain their goals. But, a growing number of athletes have found relief by using CBD.

Injuries Du Jour

It's commonplace today to hear the litany of an athlete's injuries. The most elite get started in grade school, and sometimes earlier than that. From there, they progress through school, amateur ranks, college, and in the most elite cases, professional levels. But regardless of where they end up, pain usually accompanies them. Injuries are common. Therapy is constant, as are surgery and rehabilitation.

Fortunately, there are little tricks of the trade for a growing number of athletes that they learn from coaches, trainers, and even other athletes that help them get through their injuries, trainings, and even day-to-day life. One of these is CBD that, for a growing number of athletes, has come to represent a miracle drug of sorts, even if it's not a drug.

What is CBD and What Have Racers Learned About It?

It's difficult to ascribe the word "miracle" to any drug. After all, there are many good drugs out there, but CBD has, without a doubt, become a go-to for many athletes looking for relief from pain and stress associated with their sport.

CBD is a derivative of the cannabis plant, that much-maligned weed made popular in the 60s, for it's "high". However, in the case of CBD, there is no high. That part of the plant that delivered a hallucinatory effects isn't present in CBD - only the part that relieves stress and pain.

Dealing with Pain and Age

After most athletes reach their 30s, they are often considered past their prime, but professional snow bike racer and X-Games veteran Darrin Mees is still going strong. That's because CBD has not only been part of his past, it continues to be an integral part of his current life and work.

Currently in his early 30s, Mees has been a professional athlete most of his life. He has spent his career racing not only snow bikes but snowmobiles and dirt bikes as well. And, as nearly anyone can imagine, the road to professional sports has not been an easy one. Mees has needed to support a family as well.

Before Mees reached the professional ranks, he woke up every day at 4 am to work as a crane operator to keep food on the table, That was before he found out that X Games was going to incorporate snow biking in their sports.

CBD Daily Routine

CBD is a current daily routine for Mees and many other athletes who need to keep themselves in top shape, both physically and mentally. For him, his routine includes both drops and creams to help recover from soreness and injury. For Mees and many others, the effects of CBD has been nothing short of life-changing.