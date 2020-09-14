Is Lewis Hamilton The Best British F1 Driver Of All-Time?

Lewis Hamilton looks set to win his seventh Formula One championship this season, as his success at the Tuscan Grand Prix means that he is now 55 points ahead of his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas in the standings.

The win in Tuscany was the 90th of the Briton's career, and there is a strong claim that can now be made that he is the best British F1 driver of all-time.

Hamilton has been dominant on the track throughout his career, and he has continued the legacies of famous British drivers from the past. However, Nigel Mansell, Graham Hill and Jackie Stewart never enjoyed the prolonged dominance that Hamilton has enjoyed throughout his career.

Hamilton's Championship Wins

Hamilton's dominance can be highlighted from the successes that he has had throughout his career. He won his first championship back in 2008 after he was locked in a tense championship fight with Felipe Massa. The British driver was able to win the championship by just a point. Success has been more common over the last ten years, as Hamilton has won five championships.

Should he win the championship again this year, then he would have won four on the bounce. Only Sebastian Vettel, Juan Manuel Fangio and Michael Schumacher would have won more consecutive titles. The championship this season would also see him tie the all-time record for championships with Michael Schumacher. The fact that only the famous German has won more titles highlights how dominant the British driver has been throughout his career.

Other Formula 1 Records

The list of Hamilton's record is excessive. Hamilton has broken records throughout his career, and this trend started during his debut campaign. During that first season in F1, he won the most races in a debut season. He also holds records for the most wins at a single Grand Prix, with eight victories in the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Hamilton also excels at his home course, as he has won seven British Grand Prix's. He has also won races in all 14 professional seasons in the F1. It hasn't all been success for Hamilton, as he needed to overcome disappointment in his career too. The biggest of those would have come during the 2016 season where he won ten races. That is the most races won by a driver that didn't end up with the F1 championship.

That season was one of the most tensest in the sport, as Nico Rosberg won the title by five points from Hamilton. That was also despite the fact that Rosberg actually won fewer races than Hamilton. No driver in F1 history has achieved more pole positions than Hamilton, as he has finished on the podium on 95 occasions. Hamilton also holds the record for the highest number of points that have ever been accumulated in the F1. His total of 3621 is over 600 more than Sebastian Vettel, who is next best in the standings.