How Online Esports are Becoming the New F1 Proving Grounds

Esports were once solely the realm of RPG and first-person shooter games, with millions of viewers flocking online to watch teams compete in games such as League of Legends or Fortnite. Rather than cable television networks picking up the biggest events they are streamed online, via a multitude of streaming sites such as Mixer and Twitch.

However, this has all changed recently, with sports such as football and F1 realising the potential reach such a platform can have, with everyone from La Liga players to F1 Grand Prix heading online to provide a constant stream of action for their fans.

Although it may seem like such adoptions have been forced on the F1 powers that be by world events, the truth is that the increased use of Esports to develop young driving talent and to train current team members has already been well underway for years. Recent developments of course have accelerated the process, with Esports now fast becoming the go to place for teams to tap new talent.

The First Esports GP

Bahrain was the initial testing ground for F1 transitioning to becoming an Esport, with everyone from ex-drivers to celebrities taking part in the race. Some technical issues did mean that the odd racer was left stranded at the start line, but that happens in real life as well anyway.

Since Bahrain, the online F1 races have followed a similar structure, with younger drivers seemingly better suited to the online environment. Notably Alex Albon and Charles Leclerc did battle at a virtual Interlagos, with the former eventually coming out on top.

More such races will continue to be held until the regular season gets back underway, but there are already noises that the Esports races will continue regardless in their current format, to cash in on the 1+ million viewers who have been tuning in on the likes of Twitch, YouTube and Facebook.

The Breakthrough Signing

With any new development in a sport, there are those traditionalists who would prefer for things not to change and for the world to go back to how it was before computers. The possibility of such a thing happening was banished in February when Brazilian Esports racer Igor Fraga was signed not to an F1 Esports team, but to a genuine F3 roster in the form of Charouz Racing System, teaming up with non-other than Ralf Schumacher's son, David.

Far from a flash in the pan, another Esports stalwart to make the transition to petrol power is Turkey's Cem Bolukbasi, who will compete in the GT4 European Series.



The Potential of Online Systems to Spread the Reach of F1

Perhaps the most exciting thing about this development is the access that otherwise excluded drivers now have to the F1 world, with young drivers able to enter their local Esports centre and for a minimal fee, compete at the highest level of the sport, showcasing themselves in the process. Gone are the days of rich parents having to haul their budding Lewis Hamiltons or Danika Patricks round racetracks all weekend.

This issue of increased exposure and access to different demographics and markets also applies to fans and the viewing public. For years now the likes of Epic Games, PokerStars and Riot Games have all reaped the benefits of taking either new or established games and giving them a new lease of life via online streaming sites, with tens of millions tuning in to watch some of the biggest online gaming tournaments. If it wants to, F1 can surely do the same.

There is a Downside

Much like the world of racing, Esports is a decidedly male orientated domain, despite there being no physical boundaries to women being able to take part. If and when F1 does fully commit to making its Esports Series the main proving ground for drivers, the organisation must do more to ensure women are brought into the online racing fold.