F1 launches esports world championship

Gfinity plc has been appointed official esports partner for F1 and game developer Codemasters, with the first Formula 1 ESports Series getting underway next month.

The competition will see gamers worldwide compete to become the best virtual F1 driver, the 2017 championship marking the first year of a new annual competition highlighting the sport's long-term investment in esports and gaming.

It is hoped the partnership with international esports group, Gfinity, Formula 1 will help the sport reach the core esports fan base, thereby enhancing its growing popularity with this demographic.

"This launch presents an amazing opportunity for our business," said Sean Bratches, F1's managing director of commercial operations, "strategically and in the way we engage fans. It's a growing category with tremendous fan engagement that we're entering in a big way.

"We are proud to have Gfinity and Codemasters joining us on this ride," he added. "Of course as we do in Formula 1, we'll continue to innovate in the way we run this virtual counterpart to the F1 Championship to ensure we provide an exciting and enjoyable experience."

The Formula 1 ESports Series will see competitors race through three different stages with a qualification round taking place in September allowing 40 drivers to enter the live semi-final event which will be broadcast live from Gfinity Esports Arena in London on October 10-11. Subsequently, the best 20 participants will compete in the final, which will be held in Abu Dhabi on November 24-25 alongside the official world championship season finale.

At the end of the five-race event, the winner will be awarded with the title of first Formula 1 ESport Champion.

"Formula 1 entering esports is a powerful endorsement to how vital it is for cutting edge organisations to consider esports in their digital offering in order to reach the elusive and lucrative millennial fan-base," said Neville Upton, CEO of Gfinity.

"Gfinity has developed a unique technical platform, which coupled with our in-depth experience enable us to deliver a world-class solution for our global partners. We're very much looking forward to working with Formula 1 on this exciting project."