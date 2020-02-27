Why Microsoft 70-486 Exam is Essential to Your Career and How Practice Tests Can Help You Pass It?

Microsoft is among the top tech companies which offer world-class IT certifications to professionals around the world.

Those who possess any Microsoft credential enjoy a global recognition and hence can easily start or grow their career in any region in the world. The certification offered are targeted specialists with different skill sets from newbies to experts, anyway, any credential from Microsoft enhances your chances to be hired or get a promotion.

In this article, you’ll know about the types of Microsoft badges you can gain, learn more about the Microsoft exam AZ-301 that leads to obtaining the MCSA Web Applications badge and find out how practice tests along with some other materials can boost your preparation.

Microsoft Credentials Overview

Specialists who succeed in obtaining Microsoft’s role-based badges acquire essential knowledge and skills for the efficient performance of their job roles. Some of the job roles included in the Microsoft certification program are developer, solutions architect, administrator, functional consult, data scientist, security engineer, DevOps engineer, and AI engineer. Further, the credentials offered in these job roles fall into three levels in order to accommodate individuals with varying levels of expertise.

There are 3 types of credential levels provided by Microsoft

• Fundamental level contains credentials that validate an individual’s IT foundational skills. These credentials are well suited for beginners who want to start a successful career in IT.

• Associate level involves more advanced credentials and it is advisable for you to have at least two years of experience before attempting exams for these certifications.

• Expert level includes the highest level certifications which are typically obtained by professionals with 2–5 years of technical experience.

Still, Microsoft offers the previously issued certifications some of which are still valid and are popular among the test-takers. One of such is the MCSA Web Applications badge. This certification is obtained by passing exam 70-483 or 70-480 alongside exam 70-486. Below, you’ll find all you need to know about 70-486 exam visit prepaway.biz.

Key Facts about 70-486 Exam

This test was created for experienced developers that design and develop web solutions using ASP.NET and Microsoft Visual Studio 2017. Candidates for this exam should have three to five years’ experience and have knowledge of Microsoft Azure Web Apps. To pass the test, you’ll need to complete 40–60 questions within 120 minutes. This test can be taken at a cost of $165.

The topics covered include: developing and designing the user experience, applications architecture design, design and implementation of security as well as debugging and troubleshooting.

Tested Methods to Prepare for 70-486 Exam

Adequate preparation for this exam is mandatory if you want to succeed easily. One of the most helpful techniques to get ready for exam 70-486 is to use practice tests.

A good practice test can provide you with invaluable knowledge for the actual exam and help you get an insight into what to expect in the upcoming assessment. That is why this method of exam preparation is among the most preferred by candidates around the world. But it is necessary to get actual and updated materials from a reliable resource.

Among the providers of practice tests for 70-486 exam, our top recommendation is the PrepAway website. It is a reputable online platform that continuously updates its materials hence ensuring that candidates obtain the best quality materials at any particular time. There you can find some variants of free practice questions and answers or purchase a paid premium bundle for $39,99 which includes a proven file, a training course of 91 lectures and a study guide. PrepAway’s files can be opened in the ETE Exam Simulator so you will be familiar with the questions types and the test structure in general before taking it.

In case you want to have some alternatives we can recommend you three more resources with dependable practice tests. They are:

• ExamSnap

As its name suggests, ExamSnap helps candidates to ‘snap’ their exams easily. This site offers up to date exam questions and answers for candidates sitting for exam 70-486. Files provided there are in vce format and can be opened with the help of the VCE Software. A study guide for this exam is also readily available at the site.

• ExamCollection

This site also provides reliable exam preparation materials. For 70-486 test, you can find free exam dumps as well as paid ones. Free are shared by the recent test takers, while paid are verified by IT experts. To enhance your preparation, you can opt for the qualitative exam dumps.

Importance of the Microsoft 70-486 Exam to Your Career in IT

Passing exam 70-486 attracts substantial benefits to your career. The Microsoft 70-486 test completes the final requirement for obtaining the MCSA Web Applications credential which brings with it the following benefits:

• Unlocks new employment opportunities

Professionals who are seeking a change of jobs will be more successful in it when they obtain the MCSA Web Applications certification than when they don’t. This is because being certified proves to your future employers that your knowledge is up to date and that you have a high level of determination. With this badge, you can apply for such job positions as web administrators and web developers.

• Attracts a higher salary

Taking a better paycheck can be possible after successfully completing your 70-486 exam. When you get certified you prove your skillset to the employer and they will be willing to pay you more. Thus, working as a web developer your annual salary can range from $40,000 till $87,000.

• Increases your productivity and value at the workplace

Preparing for 70-486 exam involves intensive reading and practice which greatly sharpens your knowledge and skillset. Therefore, you will be more efficient while performing your job roles at the workplace. This will make you a more valuable employee.

• Puts you in a better position for promotion and career growth

Having successfully prepared for and passing your 70-486 exam, you will increase your productivity to levels that cannot be missed by your employer. This will place you in a better position for landing a promotion, as well as growing your career.

Closing Remarks

Passing 70-486 exam is essential in earning the MCSA Web Applications certification. It is an important milestone in growing your career by getting promoted on your present work or obtaining a lucrative offer.

The process of passing this test can be made considerably easier with the help of quality practice tests from PrepAway and other secure websites covered in this article. Use them and ace your certification exam easily! Best wishes on the way of developing your career in IT!