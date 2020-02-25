Should You Study Motorsport Engineering

Motorsport engineering is one of the up and coming fields that seem to have a lot of market value and huge potential for growth.

Although a motorsport engineering degree is not new, it has gained tremendous notoriety in modern times because of a revolution in the automotive industry. If you choose to pursue this degree and enroll in a motorsport university, you will most likely be studying automotive research, engineering, design, and thermodynamic theories.

However, to complete a motorsport engineering degree, you will need motorsport work experience as well. Although the degree is undoubtedly difficult to complete, it is very fulfilling, and the payoff is great. Yes, there will be topics during the course of your program that you will have no idea about. But, with a little bit of help and lots of hard work, you can definitely get the coveted motorsport engineering degree from a recognized institute of automotive engineers.

So, if you're confused about whether you should choose a degree in motorsport engineering, go through our list of pros and cons to gain some clarity and make the decision easier for yourself.

Pros of Doing a Motorsport Engineering Degree

1. Increasing demand for motorsport engineers

It's no secret that the automotive industry is one of the fastest-growing industries currently on the market. As such, there is an ever-increasing demand for motorsport engineers as well. The profession is gaining recognition widely, and there are numerous well-paying job opportunities even for fresh graduates.

Automotive giants often take such students under their wing and give them the motorsport work experience necessary to succeed in the field. Molding them and ensuring they become highly skilled professionals in the process. This is because there is a severe dearth of skilled motorsport engineers in the current market, and motorsport companies are always on the lookout for new talent.

2. Can usually be completed in 3 years from a motorsport university

An undergraduate motorsport engineering degree, if completed from a well-reputed motorsport university in the UK, usually takes about three years. Post-graduation in the field only takes one year. During your degree, you will be required to do a lot of research. You will also be required to submit essays on various topics that, at first glance, will seem completely unrelated to your field.

3. Lots of room for growth

There is a lot of room for growth in the motorsport industry. Even if you're starting as an engineer, you can quickly move up the ranks, depending on how much effort you put in your work. The low competition, coupled with the numerous potential opportunities this field presents means that you will find yourself progressing at an unprecedented rate.

Cons of Motorsport Engineering Degree

1. Difficulty

As mentioned before, a motorsport engineering degree does not come easy. A lot of blood, sweat, and tears go into successfully completing motorsport engineering courses. However, given the numerous perks and payoffs that the degree has if you're willing to put in the effort, it is definitely worth all the hard work.

2. Very particular niche

This degree is very specific, and therefore, requires students to be absolutely certain of their career trajectories before they enroll in it. If you're doubtful about wanting to continue in the automotive industry, then perhaps you should rethink your choice of the undergraduate degree. Most students usually end up working in civil or mechanical engineering departments of various companies. Other career options include:

• Materials Engineer

• Automotive Manager

• Engineering Manager

3. You have to be passionate and skilled

A motorsport engineering degree isn't for everyone. Other than passion and hard work, you also need significant talent to ensure you thrive in the field. Sure, you can gain excellent skills from motorsport work experience, but you have to have an inbuilt aptitude for these things as well.

Conclusion

The booming industry of motorsports is one of the most sought after and successful industries in current times. The best way to enter this industry is by completing a motorsports engineering degree from an institute of automotive engineers. Although the degree is not easy, it is well worth the time and effort. If you have a passion for motorsports and are thinking of enrolling in a motorsport university, go through our guide to have an impartial and sound view of your tentative degree.