A Recap Of The Last Formula 1 Season To Get You Ready For The Upcoming One

There is simply no denying that Formula 1 is one of the most exciting sports in the world.

Sure, NASCAR is ultra-popular, but it doesn't offer near the speed or excitement that Formula 1 does. Not only this, but it offers even more lucrative betting potentials for the right individuals. Whether you are entirely new to the sport or you are just preparing for the new season, it is more important than ever to go back and take a look at the major stories that shook the 2019 season. This will help curb your anticipation and give you a little refresher so that you will be more than ready for what 2020 has to hold.

The Australian Grand Prix

The Australian Grand Prix is always an exciting event with a lot of exciting potentials. And, the 2019 season proved that to be true. During this event last year there was a huge disparity in performance between the two leaders Mercedes and Ferrai. However, the real big shock as far as performance was concerned was Honda. In-depth analysis of the race showed clear areas where Honda made great strides and improvements in their engines compared to their rival manufacturers. It is possible that they may be a real front runner going into the 2020 season.

A Racer Takes The Blame

If you are a racing fan you already know that there aren't many times when a driver like to claim responsibility for a crash. Not only does it make him look bad, but it could also result in a penalty or fine. And, this is just one of the many reasons that spectators were shocked when Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes owned up to trapping Alex Albon during the Brazilian Grand Prix. Hamilton was more than obliged to take the five-second penalty.

Ferrari Makes Major Replacements

Ferrari was more than upset when they did not walk away the winners of the 2018 season. They had ever right to be upset, and it only made sense that they would make major changes. And, that is exactly what they did. The manufacturer blamed the defeat on management and decided to replace Maurizio Arrivabene. They chalked their defeat up to management error, but Arrivabene's exit was really just a part of a much wider reshuffle. It seems that the technical chief, Mattia Binotto, was given the greenl ight to lead the team in 2019-2020 season. This could be a huge factor for individuals that will be betting on the races at bandar bola.

Haas Sponsor Changes Names And Rich CEO Departs

There is no denying that Drinks Company Rich Energy had a short-lived spell in F1. That being said, there is also no denying that is certainly made its mark during this short time. This all started with the CEO, William Storey, triggered a storm by falsely tweeting that Rich's sponsorship deal with Haas has been terminated. Of course, this would later lead to him walking away from the company for real. The company would eventually be renamed Lighting Volt.

Investigations Launched

Anyone that watched the 2018 season is going to remember what took place at the Japanese Grand Prix. Well, spectators may remember what happened, but they still might not completely understand. This is completely understanding given that there was so much confusion. Heck, most of the officials are still trying to has out what happened during all the confusion. It seems that the chequered flag light panel was dispalted one lap too earl, which meant that the drivers only completed 52 laps rather than the planned 52. There was an investigation launched into this, which later chalked up the incident to a system error.

Ferrari Under Scrutiny

Ferrari is always a major discussing point when it comes to F1. However, it seems that the discrepancy with their engine could be the biggest talking point of that latest season. This development came in October when one of the rival teams wrote to the FIA for clarity over whether they cold pursue similar concepts behind their engine build. Unfortunately, this was a major blow to Ferrari because once the FIA started looking into the issue it was determined that their build was against current regulations. How is this going to affect Ferrari going into the 2020 season? Are they going to be able to stick with the same build?