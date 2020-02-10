With the 2020 Formula One season fast approaching, fans of the sport are gearing up for another exciting year.

From the 15 March to 29 November, the teams, drivers and fans will travel to 22 fixtures at venues across the world. Are you one of those fans hoping to get to a circuit this year? We've put together this list of the F1 tracks you need to visit in person to help with your decision.

Circuit de Monaco

The Monaco Grand Prix is truly the jewel in the crown of the Formula One calendar. This is the seventh fixture of the 2020 season and takes place in May on Monaco's famous street circuit.

Many of the F1 drivers live in Monaco thanks to the luxurious surroundings - not to mention the zero income tax rules! This city-state is where the rich and famous flock, and followers of F1 should visit the Circuit de Monaco at least once in their lives. Make a holiday of it and explore this 200-hectare haven, relax on the brilliant white sand beaches and watch the world go by after the high-octane action of the race.

Suzuka International Racing Course

The Japanese Grand Prix heads to Suzuka in early October, sandwiched between the Russian and United States fixtures. A Grand Prix fixture was introduced to the country in the late 1980s as the Japanese fan base was so large - it's been exclusively held at Suzuka since 2009. Japan is a bucket-list destination for many people across the world, and if you're a sports fan travelling to Japan, you'll have so much to look forward to.

The J1 League Soccer season runs from February to December so if you visit during October for the Grand Prix, you could even organise your travel diary to squeeze in watching a game of soccer.

Silverstone

The British Grand Prix, and the Silverstone circuit itself are both steeped in history, so all fans will certainly have this fixture on their list of tracks to visit. Formula 1's modern era kicked off at Silverstone back in 1950 and the track remains a driver's dream, while the top class facilities make for an incredible experience for visiting supporters. With Lewis Hamilton's F1 form so sizzling in recent years, the British fans will ensure the atmosphere is electric, too!

Yas Marina

From one of the competition's stalwarts, to one of the newer circuits to grace the calendar, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix closes the Formula 1 season in true style. There's a real opulent feel to this final fixture, the futuristic skyline of Abu Dhabi makes for a glittering backdrop, while the dazzling Hermann Tilke-designed circuit sets pulses racing. The circuit is situated on Yas Island which also houses Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros. World so visitors to this grand location will certainly be able to make a holiday of their F1 trip.

The 2020 season kicks off in Australia and runs through until November in the Middle East so you still have time to select your venue. Which one will you choose?