Getting Their Career on Track: Inexpensive Ways to Get Your Child Into Motorsports

As you are probably already aware, taking the traditional karting route in order to get your child into motorsports is not going to be an altogether cheap affair.

If you're dead set on going down that pathway, then you better have deep pockets. If you'd rather not take out another mortgage in your bid to finance your child's start in the world of motorsports, then you should seriously consider the inexpensive avenues listed below instead.

Here are a few ways in which you can get your child into motorsports without having to break the bank to do so:

Cheaper alternatives to karting

If you'd rather not pay over the odds in order to get your little one their start in auto racing, then you should avoid karting altogether. Here are just a few of the junior racing options that you should consider as an alternative:

Autograss

Kids can start racing in Autograss tournaments from the age of 12. Class One vehicles (Minis, Citroen AXs, Nissan Micras, etc.) will be made available to them.

Autocross

This stepping stone to rally racing will see your child compete against the clock rather than other competitors. Children must be 14 to take part in this junior motorsport.

Autotests

If you want your child to develop car control before they start racing, then you should seriously consider getting them into autotesting. At the age of 14, they will have an experienced autotester sat next to them while they drive. From the age of 16, they will be able to drive on their own.

Push them to drive a street vehicle

As soon as your child hits the legal driving age in your country/state, you should push them to drive a street vehicle. They might not be able to tear up the roads in this car, but driving it will no doubt teach them about the intricacies of vehicle handling.

Fear not, as buying your not-so-little little one their first car need not be an expensive affair. And you don't have to worry about buying a cheap car only for it to cause more problems than it's worth either. There are dealerships out there, like AutoUncle, that offer quality used cars with full service history. Should you make use of the transparent service that this online dealership offers, your child will be able to walk away with a car that is both safe and cost-effective.

Are you a lover of motorsports? Do you watch the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Valterri Bottas, and Sebastian Vettel stand atop of the F1 podium each week and wish that could be you? That ship has probably already sailed for you unfortunately, but that doesn't mean that you can't live vicariously through your child. Regardless of their gender, your little one could be the next big superstar in the world of auto racing, it's just down to you to get them started in this field. The earlier you embark on this venture, the sooner they'll be able to get on track with their career.