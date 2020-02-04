5 Things You Didn't Know About Formula 1 Racing

Formula one racing is a world full of excitement, colors, thrill and fun. The richest team is everybody's favorite. You know their engineers, their drivers and every little thing about them because you are passionate. However, if you are new in the world of formula one racing, then this blog will help you to a bit this thrilling world.

Here are some of the things which you need to know if you call yourself a fan:

Tickets Are Easy to Get

If you think that you are going to get tickets of the race just like you get the tickets at the movies, then you, my friend in it for a big surprise. You have to work hard to get those tickets. If the race is hyped one, then there is a great chance that you may not get it at all. People sell tickets in black but remember that it is illegal and you don't want to put yourself in any kind of trouble.

It Is Not About Just One Race

Once you are in the field, it is never about one race. You are going to go there, and you are going to enjoy there the whole day. So, adjust your schedule accordingly. It's a whole festival in there and you would never want to leave it that early.

Your Spot at The Track Matters

Just like any other game, your spot matters a lot in formula one racing. If you are somewhere in the backbenches, you never going to enjoy the thrill and excitement that you feel when your favorite racer crosses your spot. Another thing that is very important in making your experience worth a while is your company. If you are with someone who knows a thing or two about racing, you will have once in a lifetime experience. You are going to bond with them immediately and the chances are that this bond will last for the rest of your life.

Lastly, A harmless Bet Doesn't Hurt Anyone

Things Can Get Intense

Although racing is now safer than ever, there is still a chance of any disaster to happen. Another thing that you need to keep in your mind is that the team or the racer you are supporting can lose. You have to keep calm and accept it like a gentleman. Don't indulge in any kind of fight with the supporters of your rivalry team. It is against the sportsman spirit and you can get banned from the place for life.

Bottom Line

It doesn't matter if you are new in this wonderful world of racing. You need to show what it takes to become a fan of any sport-Passion and spirit.