What to Expect at your first British Grand Prix

First organized in 1926, the British Grand Prix is a Grand Prix motor race held by the Royal Automobile Club.

Since 1948, it has been held once a year. In addition to this, since 1950, it has been a round of the FIA Formula One World Championship annually. Currently, the British Grand Prix is organized at the Silverstone Circuit near the village of Silverstone in Northamptonshire in England. Since the inaugural season in 1950, the 2019 event was the 70th time that the race was held as a World Championship event, and the 53rd time had been held at Silverstone. Therefore, if you are a fan who is planning to go to your first ever British Grand Prix, then this is what you can expect at your first British GP.

The British Weather

The weather makes the experience of racing much more exciting for fans. Rain in the first year and sunny in the next presenting race fans with the good old British weather never guaranteeing good weather. In 2018, the weather was dry and hot, while in 2017, it was a cloudy and cooler race. The year before, which is in 2016, it started pouring just ahead of the start. As a result, the race started behind the Safety Car. During all three years, three different types of tires were used according to the weather condition. In 2016 and 2017, Hamilton won, and became the most successful driver at Silverstone with a total of five British Grand Prix victories.

Incredible Fans

Those who go to Silverstone know it, but since it will be your first time, you will get to experience the best crowd ever. Silverstone has enough space for many big grandstands, and according to the recent attendance figures went beyond 140,000 on race day and reached about 350,000 over the whole weekend. Since it will be your first time, you will see many teams are represented in a huge number to cheer their favorite player, and the track is immediately flooded with people to celebrate the win of their favorite player. You can be a part of this amazing crowd and can buy tickets online on a great deal. But you have to be early, because being so popular, the tickets can be sold out. In this case, you can get a ticket from other sources, and sending money in person may even be an option for you.

An Excellent Test of an F1 Car

When it comes to their favorite corners, Silverstone often tops the list according to the Formula 1 drivers. The circuit is a high-speed test of a Formula 1 car's aerodynamics, and what makes it stand out from other corners is the rapid changes of direction. The series of corners over Maggots, Becketts, and Chapel heading on to the Hangar Straight before directing towards Stowe shows the excellent performance that is possible from an F1 car as the car is able to grip well over 150 mph when the weight transfers.