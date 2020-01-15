Charles Leclerc admits interest in MotoGP

Following the recent trend amongst Formula 1 and MotoGP stars swapping jobs, Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc says "he would love to try MotoGP, but I am not sure Ferrari agrees" while he'd also be eager to give rallying a go.

Leclerc says he's a keen follower of the other sport and would be open to the opportunity to ply his trade with a Grand Prix motorcycle but accepts it remains unlinks due to his Ferrari contractual obligations.

Over the past two years or so, we have witnessed numerous high profile Formula 1 and MotoGP switch places through the backing of a mutual sponsor along with agreement of each respective teams involved.

Back in 2018 during Red Bull athlete even, Repsol Honda riders Marx Marquez and Dani Pedrosa tried out a Toro Rosso F1 car at the Red Bull Ring while the most rider was Lewis Hamilton and Valentine Rossi both of whom swapped rides at an event hosted by mutual sponsor Monster Energy. Also, Jorge Lorenzo has driven a Mercedes F1 car during a Monster-backed promotion.

Leclerc's admitting his interest to try out a MotoGP bike is currently being let down by a clause in his running contract with Ferrari. The 22-year-old recently put pen to paper on a new deal at the Scuderia keeping him with the Ferrari team until 2024.

Majority of F1 drivers' contract with their team often comes a clause which ban them from high-risk activities which could cause severe or life-threatening injury – but that didn't stop Leclerc from going skydiving during the off-season without telling Ferrari, according to Crash.

During a fan Questions and Answers at the Autosport International show, Leclerc said: "I would love to try MotoGP, but I am not sure Ferrari agrees. I need to ask but I would love to. Bikes, I love bikes in general, but I am not sure if Ferrari agrees for me to try a MotoGP bike."

Looking further afield, Leclerc says he'd also like to try rallying having grown up close to the iconic Rallye Monte Carlo which hosts the World Rally Championship opening round.

Mercedes permits Valtteri Bottas to race at selected rallying events during the F1 off-season, while Robert Kubica suffered life-threatening injuries in a rallying crash back in 2011.

"To be completely honest I am obsessed with Formula 1 so in the off-season I would like to have more races in Formula 1, but if I had to choose probably rally is something I would like to experience one day," he said.

"It is quite different to what I am used to going around in circles from the morning to the afternoon so probably rally is something exciting that I would like to try."

Leclerc's MotoGP and rallying ambitions might be shelved for now, but an opportunity could be opened to try out MotoGP through Ferrari and Ducati mutual sponsor Philip Morris International. Both teams run the sponsor's Mission Winnow campaign as its title sponsor.

