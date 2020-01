188BET announced as official F1 sponsor in Asia

Formula 1 has announced that 188BET have been named as Official Asian Sponsor of Formula 1 with a five-season agreement with Interregional Sports Group (ISG) that will see the bookmaker featured exclusively throughout the Asian broadcast market throughout the Formula 1 season until 2024.

As fans are encouraged to get their betfair sign up offers, the deal announced today will see the 188BET brand appear on sophisticated virtual trackside advertising for races that are broadcast together with bespoke activation and integration across the rapidly expanding F1 digital and social platforms.

188BET will also have exclusive ownership of the F1 Play predictor app for the Asia sports betting market along with and will receive official F1 betting data supplied by Sportradar.

While you get your betfair sign up offers, it's worth recalling that in late 2018, Formula One Management announced that it had agreed a partnership with Interregional Sports Group (ISG) and Sportradar to enable live betting during races.

Under the terms of the deal, thought to be worth $100m, "ISG will have the rights to sub-license betting partnership rights, subject to regulations".

The regulations include "regionalised branded on-screen graphics, physical and virtual trackside signage and digital integration across F1's rapidly expanding digital and social platforms"