Lewis Hamilton Opens Up and Looks Back on the 2019 Season

After becoming the world champion six times and winning 83 Grand Prix races, Lewis Hamilton's passion for Formula 1 is as strong as on day one of his career.

Lewis Hamilton on Racing, 2019 Success, and His Plans for the Future

In a recent BBC interview, the Mercedes driver spoke candidly about this season, strategy, future plans, as well as the risks and significance of racing, following the death of a fellow driver, Anthoine Hubert.

Unpredictable Life of a Formula Driver

A race-car driver's career often feels like a gamble, and, sadly, life itself is at stake. Each time a racer steps into their vehicle, they are aware of the risk. But harsh reminders are still a reality. The latest one took place in August when Hubert tragically died in an accident Lewis Hamilton witnessed during an interview.

As he stated, it was not the first such death he had seen, but that did not make it any easier. When Hamilton was just eight years old, Daniel Spence lost his life in a similar crash. The Mercedes driver was with him on the day of his death. What can one think after such tragedies?

Hamilton shared that, in those moments, he wishes he could spend more time with his family and loved ones. But he is also reminded that the cars are still unsafe, especially in the lower ranks. Does he ever let fear take over?

As Hamilton said, fear could kill the passion he still feels for his job, so he never lets it creep in. That does not mean the driver never gets frustrated.

Recently, he has shared a few posts on Instagram, expressing his concern over the climate crisis. Hamilton showed an emotional side in the messages and admitted that he regrets being so open on social media, especially after the backlash from a part of the public. The world champion shared the struggles that come with being in the limelight and emphasized how, at the end of the day, he was only human and might make mistakes. The only thing that matters is the recovery after a fall, not the fall itself.

The Tough 2019 Season

Mercedes has stated that this season has been "the most impressive" one in Hamilton's career. The results speak for themselves - he has won ten out of 20 races and secured the championship after seven victories in the first ten Grand Prix. But what does the driver have to say about the past year?

Hamilton claims it was not as easy as it seemed. Getting used to the new car was a challenge, and Valtteri Bottas was tougher competition than ever before. After a 2:2 start, people have been favoring Bottas as the ultimate winner. Luckily for Hamilton, he gained an advantage in no time, turning the result to 8:2 in his favor. And although his performance throughout the season lacked some exceptional moments, Hamilton has been consistent and improved drastically after the slow start.

What gives the Mercedes driver an edge over all other racers?

For starters, he loves Formula 1 as much as ever. Hamilton was not drawn to the sport by money and, although a nice bonus, it is pure passion for racing that motivates him. Today, money can be earned or won in many different ways, and most people prefer to gamble with something a bit less valuable than life. Some don't need to bet anything and can play online games and win real money for free, without pay. Some choose to work a 9 to 5 job that offers comfort and security. But the life of a Formula 1 driver is entirely unique.

Hamilton, as a working-class racer, has learned many valuable skills that allowed him to break into the world of Formula 1. The crucial one, according to him, was the ability to adapt to all sorts of unpredictable situations that regularly occur on the circuit. They might be something as natural as rain or as individual as poor performance on a bad season that you need to know how to bounce back from.

In the past, a lost race was a hard pill to swallow. When Hamilton was younger, he admits, coming in second would put him in a grim mood he would wallow in. But as he grew older, he found the mental and physical strength to master and balance that both on and off tracks. The question now is...

Has Hamilton Peaked?

The 34-year-old is striving to improve himself year after year and does not plan to retire any time soon. Hamilton has been using other experienced athletes as inspiration and has shared that he studies their journeys, hoping to learn and grow from the new knowledge. Who are his role models?

First off, the Italian motorcycle road racer, Valentino Rossi. He has made a few statements that the Formula 1 driver has been mulling over, trying to apply the advice to his own career. For instance, Rossi has been saying how the new generation of racers has been impacting his driving style. The 40-year-old Italian has felt the need to change the way he was always driving to keep up with the athletes of the future. And although Hamilton might not fully agree, he cannot help but look up to the legend and contemplate his strategy.

Another athlete who inspires the Mercedes driver is the tennis star, Serena Williams. She has spoken to Hamilton and revealed to him some of the nuances of her training, easily applied to Formula 1. As he said, just like tennis players, drivers are continuously changing the smallest things that often go unnoticed. But these millimeters affect the outcomes in significant ways.

What Does the Future Hold for the Champion?

Hamilton's retirement might not be near, but it is closer than the early days of his career. When asked about future plans, the driver is not apprehensive in the least. He is looking forward to a career in fashion, but not before making the most out of his remaining Formula 1 years.