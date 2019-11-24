Learn How the Pokies Work Before Playing

Do you want to play pokies? Then you should first know how it works.

It is like a game that consists of circular wheels. Every wheel has some symbols on it such as images, card suits, and fruits. These images can differ with the theme of the game. You need to spin the wheels for playing the game. After spinning the reels, you need to wait for them to stop. When it stops spinning, you can win certain cash based on the symbols that line up on the reel. Three similar symbols win you a cash prize. The amount of cash prize depends on the symbols you line up. This is the basic operation of the game but these games have become more complex in recent years.

Choices to Make

When it comes to the types of pokies, there are many choices. You can play classic pokies or on the live machines in a pub or casino. You can find these machines at any place where gambling is allowed. There are online pokies that you can play in your home using a laptop or mobile device. The online pokies are the same as any other game in a casino. There are also multipayline pokies available online that you can play. It is like any other mechanical slot machine but instead of one, you can get multiple chances of winning. Moreover, you can win a cash prize in 100 ways in a single game.

On the other hand, the classic pokies have only one fixed jackpot. There are many other players too that are playing the game. Sometimes a jackpot prize is $50,000 when you line up five bonus symbols. No matter, what type you are playing, you still have the opportunity to win a big prize.

Online Vs. Offline Pokies Machines

In functionality, both of the machines have many things in common. Because both of the machines are made on the same rules. However, they are very different from each other to make more choices for the players. You can find land-based slot machines in places where gambling is allowed. You need to drive to a pub or casino to play this game. But most of the players like to visit a casino as they have more games to play.

On the other hand, online pokies are available straight from your mobile phone or computer. You can play this game anywhere; all you need is an internet connection and mobile phone or computer. You do not need to travel anywhere to play these games. Moreover, you can play along with many people around the globe. There is no doubt that the online pokies have revolutionized the whole gambling industry around the globe. It made possible to play slot games wherever a person wants. It is the main reason that this industry is growing very rapidly every day.