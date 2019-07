McLaren 570S - The Supercar Legend That's Gorgeous and Attainable

Everyone desires to have good supercars.

You may have read a professional resume about 'my dream car.' People love the gorgeous aerodynamic models that lie beyond most of the people's reach. People like to drool over those car's photos, knowing full well that it's almost impossible for them ever to drive one. Ferrari and Lamborghini have become household names, but McLaren hasn't joined the league yet.

How McLaren 570S Changed the Perception of Supercars

But that's no more the case. With the introduction of the 2018 570S Spider, McLaren has changed this perception as it's the most attainable sports car a company has ever released. Over the last two years, McLaren has got all set to be mentioned in the very list of supercar legends. This reflects in the doubling of the sales of McLaren in the year 2016. North American alone accounts for 40% of the increase in sales. While many sport cars saw a drop in their sales, McLaren's sales continued to increase in the North America region.

Owing to the F1 prominence being based more in Asia and Europe as compared to the US, McLaren has conventionally had a minimal market share in the US, but McLaren 570S changed it all. Revealed first at the 2015 New York International Auto Show, this supercar legend has taken the automotive community by storm ever since the first day of its unveiling. The 570S is included in the Sports Series of McLaren.

McLaren 570S Has the Best Combination of Features

The 570S assumes an entry-level spot at the roster of the brand which, in addition to it, comprises the 720S of the Super Series as well as the Ultimate Series containing the last track-focused road car and Senna. Long story short, the 570S has been a top choice of the drivers from day one of its revealing. At the 570S Coupe's heart lies an outstanding fibre MonoCell II chassis that is stiff as well as strong but doesn't weigh more than 80kg. The design ensures the best protection and doesn't inhibit the cabin's egress or ingress. The use of aluminum in its body panels and the car's lightweight structure brings the dry weight down to 1313kg - its closest competitor is at least 150kg heavier.

The 570S is a daily driver kind of product of McLaren. The process of tuning of the 570S differs from that of the 720S as it's offered both as the new spider convertible and a coupe. Its suspension is not as highly strung as the other models, but its ride is more comfortable, and its performance is simply amazing.

The inauguration price of the car was $188,600. It's this high because it has a 3.8-liter and 562-horsepower twin-turbo V-8 combined with a dual clutch transmission with seven-speed and unmatched hydraulic steering. The reason why the company still makes the 720S despite having such a well-performing 570S is that the buyers for the two models are completely different. Customers of the 720S are more performance oriented, whereas those of the 570S want to have a sports car model.

The Future Market of McLaren 570S

The 570S is such a remarkable model of McLaren that it competes not just with other brands of cars, but also with boats and homes. The makers crafted the car in a way that it would match the requirements of a wider audience because of its exotic styling and design. Nevertheless, as the brand is still small volume relatively, McLaren sells anywhere from 5000 to 6000 models annually all over the world. No more than 1700 cars are purchased in America. It's a well-performing sports car enterprise that doesn't jump onto the sedan or performance SUV bandwagon.

It's estimated that by the year 2022, 50% of the cars made by McLaren will be hybrids of electricity or gas. McLaren has plans of introducing the limited autonomous capabilities of driving and hybrid powertrains. Main challenges in the way of McLaren, as well as other automakers who make high-performance cars, is the achievement of a more efficient technology for batteries and storage of energy.

Likewise, it's not easy to increasingly achieve speed together with performance in every new model. Nevertheless, the sales charts of McLaren are impressive. The numbers are likely to go further up if the brand keeps producing cars similar to the 570S. McLaren will have a bright future provided that the stock market in the US remains steady, and the US economy continues to strengthen.