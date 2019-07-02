Overcome Poor Finances: 8 Tips for Securing Bad Credit Car Loans

Those with bad credit scores might think it is impossible to get a car loan, but it's not.

Many people with bad credit scores are getting their car loans approved all the time, and while it may sound untrue, there are steps you can take to increase the chances of your bad credit car loans being approved.

There are also many institutions that are willing to offer you a loan even with that bad credit score. Better still, there are car dealers who also offer financing services and will be willing to give you a car once you agree with their terms.

Do you need to buy a car but have issues with poor credit? If so, click here for 8 must-know tips for securing bad credit car loans.

1. Check Your Credit Scores

The first step before you apply for any loan is to check your credit report and score. A credit report is usually obtained for free and it shows your credit profile on a spectrum that ranges from excellent to poor. Your score will give you an idea of what loans you can qualify for so you can apply with confidence.

2. Research Different Lenders of Bad Credit Car Loans

If the conventional lenders can't approve your loan, then you can look for lenders that focus on serving people with low credit scores. Even though these lenders offer loans at higher interest rates, they can help you out if you need to get a car sooner.

If you have decided to go for this option, ensure you go to many dealers who specify that they deal with people with bad credit scores can then compare their terms and conditions before you settle on one of them.

3. Be Ready to Pay the Down Payment

To get a better deal, have some cash ready for your down payment. This will not only show your commitment and improve your chances of qualifying but will also ensure your monthly payments are lower.

Since your credit score is already poor, a down payment, being cash-in-hand, will help the dealer in weighing the risk of loaning you. In some cases, your loan cannot get approved without the down payment.

4. Know What You Can Afford

Your poor credit rating might have resulted from the fact that you weren't able to pay the monthly installments of your previous loans. So, before you apply for auto loans with bad credit, ensure that you will be able to afford the monthly payments.

This will also help you in choosing the type of car you can afford.

Try to also find out the prevailing interest rates and loan terms so that when it comes to facing the dealer, you will be able to get better terms by negotiating from an informed point of view.

5. Consider Getting a Co-signer

A co-signer whose credit score is good can increase the chances of your loan getting approved and even help in getting a better interest rate. A cosigner simply assures the lender that even if you default on the loan, they will have someone else to pay. This lowers the risk involved in lending you and you will most likely get the loan.

The loan will appear on your credit report as well as that of your cosigner, meaning, failure to repay will affect both of you. So, ensure you repay your loan in time to avoid affecting the credit score of your cosigner.

6. Try Car Dealers Who Are Also Financiers

With dealers who are also financiers, you will avoid the third party lenders because the dealer itself is also the finance company. Your chances of getting a bad credit car loan here are high because the decision as to whether or not to approve your loan lies with the same company that's going to benefit from the sale.

They will have to negotiate with you until you settle on a deal. However, such dealers are likely to charge higher interest rates on loans for bad credit and they may add specific instructions on how you will pay. Some may require you to pay in person before and before specific dates, failure of which they can repossess the car.

Another pitfall is that these kinds of dealers don't report these loans to credit bureaus, meaning that repaying their loans in good time will not improve your credit score.

7. Find a Second-Chance Car Loan

To get a car with bad credit, you can also go for second-chance car loans. Just as the name implies, these are institutions that give people with bad credit scores a second chance.

They can help you out if your request has been rejected by conventional lenders. This may sound appealing but they also give loans at higher interest rates and with some tough terms and conditions. It is better to check out these conditions before you commit yourself.

8. Check with a Credit Union

Credit unions offer loans with very good terms and at lower interest rates. You can start with the one at your workplace or one that is associated with your professional organization. They are known to help people with bad credit scores and are, therefore, most likely to approve your loan application.

Take Full Advantage of Bad Credit Car Loans

Getting a car loan while you have a poor credit score need proper planning. If you are not going to repay it, your credit score will move from bad to worse and is such a situation even the options discussed above will not be able to help you again in the future.

This is because your default will be reported to the major credit bureaus in the country so you will be locked out of any future loans.

However, if you manage to make your repayments on time, your credit score will improve because this positive information will be communicated to the credit reference bureaus.

You need to go for bad credit car loans only if you need the car so badly and you can't wait to improve your credit score or you can't purchase it in cash. This is because these lenders offer these loans at very high interest rates and with very tough conditions. If you need information on good cars, you can visit our blog.