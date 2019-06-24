Interesting Facts F1 Fans Should Know About Lewis Hamilton

If you are a Formula 1 fan or you are someone who follows the global sporting events, you must have heard of Lewis Hamilton.

He is among the most popular drivers in the event. In the United Kingdom, he is the one considered the most successful when it comes to the sport. The first race he ever participated in was in 2007. The event was held in Australia. Since that event, he has been in the limelight as far as the event is concerned.

The fact that he has been in the sport for the past 10 years is not a mean feat. It means that he has persevered through the challenges of the race to be among those who are recognized as far as the sport is concerned. His stats show that he has been steadily rising since he first participated in the race.

There are facts about this sports icon that most people may not know. This article is dedicated to explaining some of the information you need to know.

Lewis Hamilton loves dogs

This is a fact that most of the fans of F1 in general and Lewis, in particular, may not know because it is easy to dismiss it as something that is not important. For a long time, Lewis has made it known that he loves animals.

Moreover, he is also a lover of nature in general. As a dog lover, he has two dogs; one is called Roscoe and the other Coco. To show just how much he loves these dogs, he attends his races with them. Some people have often criticized his decision to attend the races with the dogs. However, there is no F1 rule that prohibits going with dogs for the races.

He has only driven for two teams in F1

The culture of most drivers in formula 1 is moving from one team to the next. You can encounter a situation where one driver has worked for more than four teams. A good example is that Nico Hulkenberg began driving at Williams. Ever since, he has moved to other teams such as Sauber, Force India, and Renault.

On the other hand, the British driver does not exhibit the character of moving from one team to the next. In 2007, he worked with McLaren and stopped in 2012. Since 2013, he has been with Mercedes. That is a consistency that even Sebastian Vettel has not been able to maintain. These are facts that you can only get from the best essay writing service.

Was Nico Rosberg's best friend

The rivalry between Hamilton and Rosberg is in the public domain. In fact, in the period between 2014 and 2016, the tighter fight between them was fierce. It is worth noting that the two were best friends during the days they were junior racers. At that point, the only thing that they wanted was to rice higher the formula 1 rank. With the Formula 1 title at stake, the two became bitter rivals. There were those times the rivalry became too intense.

Crashed a high-end car in Monaco

It was sometime in 2015. At this point, he had won the world title. The title was his second. The win had come with three races to go. As a result, the title winner went to a party in Monaco. There are never adequate details of what transpired. However, it was not anything serious. It must have been because of fatigue. The crash involved a rather expensive car. Given the wealth he has, this was not a big loss to Lewis.

Underwent bullying while in school

This may not come as a surprise to many people given that a huge percentage of people have been bullied. Lewis was not spared either. He has always been open about the fact that he was bullied as a kid in his school. These are the events that Lewis claims have made him into the kind of aggressive Formula 1 driver that he is today. He has learned to take the criticisms that people throw at him act as a stepping stone towards his success. At a personal level, this should be an inspiration to other people who do not know how to deal with those who bully them. Overall, it is safe to say that Lewis is a successful Formula 1 driver that other budding drivers would wish to emulate.

Hope you found out some new facts about this famous person.