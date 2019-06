Mercedes is rapidly emerging as Formula 1's most dominating team

How long has it been that Mercedes hasn't won everything in Formula 1?!

While 2017 and 2018 seasons had something to win for the other teams, Silver Arrows seem to have completely destroyed the opposition this year, winning all the races, of which 5 were 1-2 finishes. On the whole, they have taken to 295 points out of a possible 308, till the French Grand Prix.

When Mercedes made a re-entry into Formula 1 back in 2010, they took a few years to get their act together and were always on the front of the midfield, bagging a few podium finishes and just 1 victory over 3 seasons. None of the Formula 1 betting experts would've given them a chance or put their money on Mercedes. But with Lewis Hamilton switching over to their side from McLaren in 2013, and some performance improvements, they were back in business with 3 wins and a turning point in their F1 journey.

The F1 dominance of Mercedes since 2014

Soon, Mercedes emerged as a force to reckon with in Formula 1 racing. In year 2014, they introduced the V6 turbo-hybrid and became a class on the field, ushering in a new era. Many wondered if these new engines were too quiet and were good for the future of F1, but Mercedes definitely wasn't complaining! What followed is a period of dominance in the new age F1 racing, with them competing against the very best, and coming out on top every time.

Since 2014, Mercedes has won 5 consecutive constructor and driver championship doubles, with Lewis Hamilton winning 4 driver championships and Nico Rosberg 1. Unless things really turn dramatically bad for them, there is every reason to believe that Mercedes is on its way to win a 6th double this year.

However, it hasn't just been about winning titles, it's how they have gone about their business. All this while, they have been smashing their oppositions. To give you an idea, from the year 2014 to 2016, Mercedes won 51 out of 59 Grands Prix. That is 84.21% of the races in those years. That figure rose to 90.48% from 2016 to 2018!

Red Bull and Ferrari have had to fight over the scraps

Such has been the dominance of Mercedes that no team has come close to matching their winning record all this while. If you add up the total wins between Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull you'll notice how uncompetitive Formula 1 racing has become at the front.

Mercedes has won all their opening 7 races of 2019, a feat they have never accomplished before. Although they still have some way to go before beating the McLaren's 1988 record, who knows, they might take their winning streak to 11 races and perhaps even get the better of that! The team is setting all types of records and they have never enjoyed such a lead at this stage of the season. Mercedes definitely has a strong claim now to become the greatest team of all time, and while F1 fans might commend them for their exceptional performance, we must ponder if this kind of dominance is good for F1?