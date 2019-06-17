What impact Will Penalty Have On Vettel's Mentality?

The Canadian Grand Prix epitomised Sebastian Vettel's fortunes since he moved to Ferrari in 2014.

The German put forward a brilliant performance to take the victory, which would have been his first of the 2019 campaign. However, Vettel was penalised for re-entering the track in an unsafe manner in his duel with Lewis Hamilton, while forcing the Brit off the circuit in the same passage of the race. It cost Vettel five seconds after the stewards deemed that he was at fault for the incident.

Hamilton was close enough behind the German to take the win, extending his lead at the top of the Drivers' Championship. The 33-year-old appears to be on course for his third title win on the bounce, leaving him only one behind Michael Schumacher's all-time record. Vettel faced a massive challenge to overhaul Hamilton, highlighted by the latest F1 betting odds that back him at 25/1 to take the title. It would be a huge surprise given the dominance of Mercedes as Ferrari continue to struggle to match their pace on the circuit.

Since 2014, Vettel has been forced to watch his rival take over the mantle as the leading driver of the generation. The German had won four crowns on the bounce and was seemingly set to not only match Schumacher's record but smash it with unparalleled levels of success. However, since Vettel's move from Red Bull to Ferrari, he has not hit the high points that he would have anticipated. Indeed he has only won 12 races since his move to the Italian outfit in 2015.

The 31-year-old has found life difficult to hide his frustration. He had to talk down reports that he was ready to retire from the sport following in the footsteps of his compatriot Nico Rosberg. Vettel insisted that he has unfinished business in Formula One, but should his struggles on the track continue that it may push him away. For a driver that has enjoyed the levels of success that Vettel has achieved, not being able to compete with his rival will be agonising.

Those emotions were on full display in Montreal after it was clear that Vettel had been demoted due to his five-second penalty. The German switched around the position signs in front of the three vehicles, moving the number one from Hamilton's car to his own. It proved to be quite a spectacle, which occurred after he was told by Ferrari to return to the paddock.

He further vented his frustration in the post-race press conference against the rules of the sport in the modern day. It's fair to say that his mindset is not in the best place at the moment, although Ferrari could still win an appeal against the decision that would hand Vettel the victory, albeit unlikely. It will be fascinating to watch the next race to see how he responds at the French Grand Prix. He has two weeks to cool off and refocus his mind, although he has not thrived in the middle stretch of the season anyway in his past four years with the team. Another period of struggle could push the German to his breaking point.