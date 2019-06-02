Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel on the field with Cristiano Ronaldo

Are Vettel and Leclerc better with the ball than Ronaldo in an F1 car?

That was the question most people asked when they saw the line-up for the charity match that took place Monday night in Torino. Juventus stadium was packed with fans and celebrities from all over the world, all joining the cause of raising funds for cancer research. Of course, we're talking about a friendly match in which everyone's a winner by simply participating but the images of Vettel alongside Ronaldo on the pitch are something that fans will certainly enjoy.

Campioni per la Ricerca vs Nazionale Italiana Cantanti

The two teams were names "Research Champions" and the "Italian Singers National Team". We can all agree it wasn't a fair race right from the start because one team was clearly a lot tougher than the other. The Research Champions not only had Cristiano Ronaldo in the line-up for the entire duration of the game, but top athletes like Vettel, Leclerc, Mick Schumacher and Antonio Giovinazzi were all alongside Cristiano.

And even though the goal of the Italian Singers National Team was protected by the legendary Gianluigi Buffon, even he couldn't keep away the danger coming from such brilliant names in sport. As if things weren't looking 'bad enough' for the singers, Francesco Totti, Andrea Pirlo and Pavel Nedved also made appearances for Ronaldo's team. In case you're not that familiar with football in the past 10 years, each name listed above wrote history for their clubs and pushed their national team towards very important victories.

John Elkann, the CEO and chairman of Exor, was also seen on the field in Ronaldo's team. Exor is a company with stakes in both Juventus and Ferrari and is controlled by the Agnelli brothers, descendants of the family that previously owned Ferrari and put the foundation for Fiat as well.

How did the Super-Fast F1 drivers deal with the ball?

For athletes that count mostly on their reflexes and hands to steer the F1 cars on the fastest possible trajectory, Leclerc and Vettel put on quite a show on the football field as well. Vettel hit the crossbar after an attacking movement and Giovinazzi came on as a substitute to score one of the three goals for the Research Champions.

Even though Leclerc didn't have any notable moment on the pitch, everyone is expecting him to become the youngest winner of a F1 race. Things were looking very promising for Leclerc at the start of the season, but a mix of misunderstandings, bad luck and technical failures kept him away from a big win so far.

Repaying the favour for Ronaldo?

Ahead of the charity football match, Cristiano Ronaldo flew to Monaco to watch the flashiest race in the F1 calendar. During his visit, he took pictures in the Ferrari stand and with a couple of important people in the F1 circuit before stopping by to see his old friend, Lewis Hamilton. His son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. had the unique opportunity to take a seat in the Mercedes F1 car that Hamilton drove first across the finish line so many times.

The Monaco GP is the perfect example of how F1 mingles with luxury and top celebrities in a fantastic landscape. The entire week before the race is list a festival and all the big names in sport, cinema and business are gathered there. And with so many to choose from, like a yacht ride, the F1 race itself or a session at the famous Monte Carlo Casino, who could resist? Even if you may not get the chance to visit the casino in Monte Carlo or watch the F1 race on site, there's nothing stopping you to enjoy online casinos for real money online.